Coronavirus vaccine could be ready 'in a year' — EU Medicines Agency

Trials for a possible vaccine for COVID-19 are well underway. However, the EU's top strategist has warned that one might not be ready for at least a year. And that was in an "optimistic" scenario.
The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Thursday that approving a vaccine in a year is an "optimistic" take on tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now, so beginning of 2021," said Marco Cavaleri, who heads the EMA's vaccine division.
ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)
