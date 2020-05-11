 Coronavirus vaccine could be ready ′in a year′ — EU Medicines Agency | News | DW | 14.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus vaccine could be ready 'in a year' — EU Medicines Agency

Trials for a possible vaccine for COVID-19 are well underway. However, the EU's top strategist has warned that one might not be ready for at least a year. And that was in an "optimistic" scenario.

Researchers working on a vaccine

The European Medicine Agency (EMA) said on Thursday that approving a vaccine in a year is an "optimistic" take on tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now, so beginning of 2021," said Marco Cavaleri, who heads the EMA's vaccine division.

Read more: Germany to spend €750 million on coronavirus vaccine

Watch video 02:35

Could a tuberculosis vaccine guard against the COVID-19?

ls/rt (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

World leaders pledge €7.4 billion for European Commission's coronavirus vaccine fundraising conference

A European Commission iniative has raised billions to develop a vaccine and treatments for the virus. Leaders said that any potential vaccine should be "available, accessible and affordable to all." (04.05.2020)  

Can a tuberculosis vaccine help combat COVID-19?

VPM1002 is the name of a new tuberculosis vaccine that could possibly help control the novel coronavirus. Several studies have been initiated and seem promising. (11.05.2020)  

Related content

Symbolbild Impfung Kind in Deutschland

Can a tuberculosis vaccine help combat COVID-19? 11.05.2020

VPM1002 is the name of a new tuberculosis vaccine that could possibly help control the novel coronavirus. Several studies have been initiated and seem promising.

Deutschland Biotech-Unternehmen CureVac

Germany to spend €750 million on coronavirus vaccine 11.05.2020

The German government has agreed a funding program of three-quarters of a billion euros on the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine. Researchers hope large-scale trials will help speed up the process.

Blutprobe für Covid-19 Coronavirus Test im Labor

What is in Germany’s new 'pandemic law?' 14.05.2020

The Bundestag is planning to expand testing, provide more compensation to health care workers, and make more flu vaccines available. DW looks at a rundown of the details.

Advertisement