Coronavirus: Vaccine could be available by the autumn, RKI

Germany's top institute for infectious diseases has said it is "possible" there will be a COVID-19 vaccine "by autumn 2020."
Germany's Robert Koch Institute said on Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine could be available as early as the autumn but warned that it may take longer to get the pandemic under control.
"Preliminary projections make the availability of one or several vaccines seem possible by autumn 2020," the Robert Koch Institute said.
"It would be dangerous at this point to trust that a vaccination from autumn 2020 can control the pandemic," the experts cautioned.
