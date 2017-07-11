Coronavirus vaccine could be available by the autumn, Germany's RKI says

Germany's top institute for infectious diseases has said it is "possible" there will be a COVID-19 vaccine "by autumn 2020." However, the RKI cautioned it might not be enough to bring a halt to the pandemic.
Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine could be available soon but warned it may take more than a few months to get the pandemic under control.
"Preliminary projections make the availability of one or several vaccines seem possible by autumn 2020," the Robert Koch Institute said.

However, the institute warned that "it would be dangerous at this point to trust that a vaccination from autumn 2020 can control the pandemic."
In a German-language paper entitled "The pandemic in Germany in the coming months" the RKI cautioned that the impact of any vaccine could be tempered by viral mutations or complications relating to long-lasting immunity.
The RKI's announcement comes amid growing concerns in Germany over rising infections.
Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn urged citizens to remain vigilant as the country reported its highest daily jump in cases since May 9.
Spahn also expressed skepticism over a new vaccine trumpeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining the chorus of concern already aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.
"To the best of our knowledge, it has not been sufficiently tested," Spahn said. He also suggested Russian authorities had not been transparent about their research and testing methods.
Russia approved the vaccine on Tuesday after it was tested on humans for less than two months. President Putin vouched for its safety, even saying his daughter is among those already inoculated.
The World Health Organization has warned that, despite a rush to develop an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, there may never be a "silver bullet." The WHO chief has urged all nations to enforce health measures.
Rodrigo Duterte has praised Russia's efforts to develop a "free" COVID-19 vaccine for the Philippines. To alleviate fears, Duterte said he will offer to be "the first they can experiment on" in a public vaccination.