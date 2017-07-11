Coronavirus vaccine could be available by the autumn, Germany's RKI says

Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday a COVID-19 vaccine could be available soon but warned it may take more than a few months to get the pandemic under control.

"Preliminary projections make the availability of one or several vaccines seem possible by autumn 2020," the Robert Koch Institute said.

No guarantees

However, the institute warned that "it would be dangerous at this point to trust that a vaccination from autumn 2020 can control the pandemic."

In a German-language paper entitled "The pandemic in Germany in the coming months" the RKI cautioned that the impact of any vaccine could be tempered by viral mutations or complications relating to long-lasting immunity.

The RKI's announcement comes amid growing concerns in Germany over rising infections.

Earlier on Wednesday, Health Minister Jens Spahn urged citizens to remain vigilant as the country reported its highest daily jump in cases since May 9.

Russian vaccine

Spahn also expressed skepticism over a new vaccine trumpeted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, joining the chorus of concern already aired by some experts over Moscow's rapid approval of the drug.

"To the best of our knowledge, it has not been sufficiently tested," Spahn said. He also suggested Russian authorities had not been transparent about their research and testing methods.

Russia approved the vaccine on Tuesday after it was tested on humans for less than two months. President Putin vouched for its safety, even saying his daughter is among those already inoculated.