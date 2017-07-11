 Coronavirus: US will not lift travel restrictions, citing delta variant | News | DW | 26.07.2021

News

Coronavirus: US will not lift travel restrictions, citing delta variant

The highly infectious delta variant is currently causing a surge in cases across the United States, and a White House official says Washington wants to remain cautious before opening up.

In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, a woman waits at a bus stop where pandemic public service signs are displayed in Chicago.

The US has no immediate plans to lift existing travel restrictions

The United States has no immediate plans to lift existing travel restrictions, it was revealed on Monday, amid concerns over the rising number of coronavirus cases driven by the delta variant, according to a White House official.

The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said while the administration understands the importance of international travel, cases are rising in the US, particularly among those who are not yet vaccinated.

Delta driven

"The highly infectious delta variant is currently causing a surge in cases across the United States," the official told the Reuters news agency.

"Cases are rising here at home, particularly among those who are unvaccinated and appear likely to continue to increase in the weeks ahead."

Airlines frustrated

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden said that his administration was "in the process" of considering how soon the ban on European travel bound for the US could be lifted, after the issue was raised during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

But Monday's announcement would appear to dash those hopes held by airlines and the travel industry of salvaging any summer vacation plans for Europeans.

jsi/aw (Reuters, AP)

