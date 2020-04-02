 Coronavirus: US unemployment surges by 6.6 million in one week | News | DW | 02.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: US unemployment surges by 6.6 million in one week

Over 6.6 million people in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest government figures. Massive layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the US unemployment rate to skyrocket.

A largely empty restaurant in the US state of Arizona (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. York)

The unemployment rate in the US surged to a new record high on Thursday, with the US Labor Department reporting that 6.6 million people filed unemployment claims just last week alone.

The latest figures doubled the previous week's record of 3.3 million — bringing the two-week total to nearly 10 million.

Efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing strict social distancing measures and shuttering businesses and restaurants have led to mass layoffs across the country — prompting the unprecedented spike in US unemployment.

"Nearly every state providing comments cited the COVID-19 virus," the Labor Department statement said.

Impact spreading to other industries

The economic impact of the pandemic has hit not only the tourism industry, officials noted. In addition to hotels, the manufacturing and retail sectors have also seen major job losses.

Some economists estimated that by the end of April, as many as 20 million people in the US will have lost their jobs.

Many businesses have slashed their payrolls in an effort to ride out the pandemic. Businesses that haven't been deemed essential like gyms, movie theaters and restaurants have seen their revenue dry up.

US aid seeks to soften blow

Last week, US lawmakers expanded the country's unemployment benefits system as part of the $2.2 trillion (€2 trillion) economic package passed by Congress last week.

The package includes a $600 a week payment in jobless aid on top of the benefits residents would normally receive from the state they live in.

Read more: US: Fighting coronavirus-induced debt with two trillion-dollar supercoins?

The package also expanded the number of people who are eligible for unemployment benefits, including contractors, the self-employed and workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers.

People are normally required to actively look for a new job while receiving jobless aid, but Congress passed additional legislation dropping that requirement, as many businesses remain closed and jobs are hard to find.

rs/sms (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Related content

Coronavirus in Paris Patient auf Intensivstation

Coronavirus latest: 6.6 million more people file unemployment claims in the US 02.04.2020

The US has again set an unemployment record after 6.6 million filed for unemployment benefits in one week. Meanwhile, Germany and Italy have extended their lockdowns. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus USA Texas Dallas provisorisches Krankenhaus

Coronavirus latest: More than 200,000 infections in United States 01.04.2020

The number of COVID-19 infections in the United States grew to over 200,000 as the global total neared 1 million. Aid agencies fear a global food shortage if the pandemic is badly handled. Follow DW for the latest.

EU-Staaten einigen sich im Kampf gegen Coronavirus

EU pledges €100 billion scheme for workers facing pay cuts 02.04.2020

EU states can soon apply for funding to help workers facing shorter hours during the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's "Sure" scheme hopes to prevent large-scale layoffs.

Advertisement