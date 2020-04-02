 Coronavirus: US unemployment surges by 6.6 million in one week | News | DW | 02.04.2020

News

Coronavirus: US unemployment surges by 6.6 million in one week

Over 6.6 million people in the US applied for unemployment benefits last week, according to the latest government figures. Massive layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic have caused the US unemployment rate to skyrocket.

07.2016 Breaking News English

The unemployment rate in the US surged to a new record high on Thursday, with the US Labor Department reporting that 6.6 million people filed unemployment claims last week alone.

The latest figures far surpass the previous week's record of 3.3 million.

Efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing strict social distancing measures and shuttering businesses and restaurants have led to mass layoffs across the country — prompting the unprecedented spike in US unemployment.

More to follow

rs/sms (AP, AFP, Retuers)

