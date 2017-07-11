Coronavirus: US to lift travel ban for EU, UK from November

The United States will lift its travel ban on fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the United Kingdom from "early November," Washington's COVID-19 response coordinator announced on Monday.

Jeff Zients said EU and UK travelers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as testing negative for the coronavirus within three days of flight.

The European Union's Ambassador to the United States welcomed the fact that the US was now reciprocating a move already in place for Americans visiting the EU.

Stavros Lambrinidis tweeted: "Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU."

The restrictions have been in place since former US President Donald Trump first imposed the ban in March 2020 as the pandemic swiftly brought global travel to a standstill.

But in recent months, airlines and business leaders had been applying pressure on President Joe Biden to lift the ban, arguing it was putting a no longer necessary strain on the economy.

jsi/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)