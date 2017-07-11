Coronavirus: US to lift travel ban for EU, UK from November

The United States will lift its travel ban on fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the United Kingdom from "early November," Washington's COVID-19 response coordinator announced on Monday.

Jeff Zients said EU and UK travelers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as testing negative for the coronavirus within three days of flight.

US citizens who are not fully vaccinated will still be able to enter the country but only with proof of a negative test within a day of travel.

Restrictions on vehicle movement from Canada and Mexico will remain in place. "We do not have any updates on the land border policies," Zients said.

Europe hails US decision to open up

The lifting of the ban has been met with widespread approval across Europe.

European Commissioner Thierry Breton called Monday's announcement "a logical decision given the success of our EU vaccination campaign."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was set to meet with President Joe Biden in the US this week, said he was "delighted. It's a fantastic boost for business and trade, and great that family and friends on both sides of the pond can be reunited once again," he said in a statement.

German vice-chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the development, describing it as "great news for German and European investments, our exports and transatlantic relations," he tweeted.

Scholz is also the country's finance minister and the frontrunner in the race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel, with Germany's nationwide election less than a week away.



The European Union's Ambassador to the United States also welcomed the news. Stavros Lambrinidis tweeted: "Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU."

Business and airlines pressure

The restrictions have been in place since former US President Donald Trump first imposed the ban in March 2020 as the pandemic swiftly brought global travel to a standstill.

But in recent months, airlines and business leaders had been applying pressure on President Biden to lift the ban, arguing it was putting a no longer necessary strain on the economy.

In the wake of Monday's announcement, the trade group Airlines For Europe predicted "a much-needed boost to trans-Atlantic traffic & tourism and will reunite families and friends."

And Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines, said "we welcome the Biden administration's science-based approach to begin lifting the restrictions."

jsi/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)