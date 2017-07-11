 Coronavirus: US to lift travel ban for EU, UK from November | News | DW | 20.09.2021

News

Coronavirus: US to lift travel ban for EU, UK from November

Former US President Donald Trump first imposed the measure in March 2020. But the ban will soon be lifted for fully vaccinated people from the EU and the UK.

USA - New York City

UK and EU travelers have been prevented from visiting the US for non-essential purposes for the last 18 months

The United States will lift its travel ban on fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and the United Kingdom from "early November," Washington's COVID-19 response coordinator announced on Monday.

Jeff Zients said EU and UK travelers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as testing negative for the coronavirus within three days of flight. 

The European Union's Ambassador to the United States welcomed the fact that the US was now reciprocating a move already in place for Americans visiting the EU.

Stavros Lambrinidis tweeted: "Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU."

The restrictions have been in place since former US President Donald Trump first imposed the ban in March 2020 as the pandemic swiftly brought global travel to a standstill.

