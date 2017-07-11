Coronavirus: US regulators call for pause of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

US health agencies are recommending an immediate pause in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, according to a US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) statement released Tuesday.

The FDA said six vaccine recipients developed rare blood clots within about two weeks of being inoculated.

The recommendation, made in tandem with US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), means that federal vaccine distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the single shot vaccine.

States and other providers are expected to follow.

More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have already been administered in the US.

How long will the J&J suspension last?

A CDC advisory committee will meet Wednesday to discuss the six blood clot cases, and the FDA will also investigate.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,'' Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in the joint statement.

The New York Times reported that all six of the cases were found in women between the ages of 18 and 48. One woman died, and another has been hospitalized, the paper reported, citing officials.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency started a review into potential links between the J&J vaccine and four serious cases of "unusual blood clots."

