Coronavirus: US jobless benefits expire as Trump refuses to sign COVID aid bill

Fourteen million Americans have had their unemployment benefits cut after Donald Trump refused to sign the latest coronavirus relief package. The delay could see the US government shut down.
Millions of Americans saw their unemployment benefits expire on Saturday after outgoing US President Donald Trump refused to sign a $2.3 trillion (€1.9 trillion) coronavirus relief and spending package.
Trump stunned both Democrats and Republicans when he rejected a bipartisan $892 billion pandemic aid package. The deal extends special unemployment benefits that expire on Saturday for 14 million people, according to the US Labor Department.
The relief package is tied with a $1.4 trillion government spending deal. Without Trump's signature, a partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless US Congress can agree to a stop-gap funding bill.
Trump's refusal to sign the bill into law threatens to undo months of wrangling between Republicans and Democrats. The two sides agreed to the spending package last weekend, and Congress voted the deal through on Monday night.
Trump, who will leave the White House on January 20, did not object to the terms of the deal ahead of Monday's vote. But he called the legislation a "disgrace" a day after it passed both chambers of Congress, saying it didn't do enough for everyday people.
He has demanded its one-time $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans be raised to $2,000. He also has complained that the bill gives too much money to special interests, cultural projects and foreign aid.
The US president tweeted on Friday that he spoke with many US politicians from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Christmas Day, saying that they should "give our people the money."
Despite his complaints, Trump has yet to veto the bill and could sign it in the coming days.
Congress could potentially override the president's veto, salvaging months of negotiations and putting the coronavirus relief in place. But should Trump refuse to sign the bill, a so-called pocket veto, the next Congress would have to reintroduce the vote on next year's legislative agenda.
Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said she would hold a roll-call vote on Monday on direct payment legislation to satisfy Trump's demand. That would apply pressure on Congressional Republicans. who opposed the higher stimulus checks.
Meanwhile, Trump leaving the bill unsigned has not only affected the extra unemployment benefits. The coronavirus relief bill also provides funding for US states to distribute vaccines, a replenished small business loan program and relief funds for airlines.
dv/mm (AP, Reuters)
