Coronavirus: US jobless benefits expire as Trump refuses to sign COVID aid bill

Millions of Americans saw their unemployment benefits expire on Saturday after outgoing US President Donald Trump refused to sign a $2.3 trillion (€1.9 trillion) coronavirus relief and spending package.

Trump stunned both Democrats and Republicans when he rejected a bipartisan $892 billion pandemic aid package. The deal extends special unemployment benefits that expire on Saturday for 14 million people, according to the US Labor Department.

The relief package is tied with a $1.4 trillion government spending deal. Without Trump's signature, a partial government shutdown will begin on Tuesday unless US Congress can agree to a stop-gap funding bill.

Trump's refusal to sign the bill into law threatens to undo months of wrangling between Republicans and Democrats. The two sides agreed to the spending package last weekend, and Congress voted the deal through on Monday night.

Why hasn't Trump signed the coronavirus relief bill?

Trump, who will leave the White House on January 20, did not object to the terms of the deal ahead of Monday's vote. But he called the legislation a "disgrace" a day after it passed both chambers of Congress, saying it didn't do enough for everyday people.

He has demanded its one-time $600 stimulus checks to millions of Americans be raised to $2,000. He also has complained that the bill gives too much money to special interests, cultural projects and foreign aid.

The US president tweeted on Friday that he spoke with many US politicians from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Christmas Day, saying that they should "give our people the money."

What happens if he doesn't sign the spending bill?

Despite his complaints, Trump has yet to veto the bill and could sign it in the coming days.

Congress could potentially override the president's veto, salvaging months of negotiations and putting the coronavirus relief in place. But should Trump refuse to sign the bill, a so-called pocket veto, the next Congress would have to reintroduce the vote on next year's legislative agenda.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said she would hold a roll-call vote on Monday on direct payment legislation to satisfy Trump's demand. That would apply pressure on Congressional Republicans. who opposed the higher stimulus checks.

Meanwhile, Trump leaving the bill unsigned has not only affected the extra unemployment benefits. The coronavirus relief bill also provides funding for US states to distribute vaccines, a replenished small business loan program and relief funds for airlines.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Shoulder to shoulder in crowded markets Wuhan was locked down for about 11 weeks after becoming the first global coronavirus hotspot. Until mid-May, 50,000 of the 80,000 official cases in China were in Wuhan. But now life is almost back to normal on the city's crowded street markets.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Dancing in the streets During the lockdown, residents were not even allowed to leave their homes. Now, they can even dance together in the park. According to the Reuters news agency, there have been no local transmissions of the virus for months now.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Ground zero for the coronavirus? Vegetables, fish, and meat — even wild animals — all used to be for sale at this wet market. But it closed its doors on January 1, 2020 after a mysterious lung disease started spreading and its origin was traced to the market. Scientists have not yet determined the market's exact role in spreading the virus, if it had one at all.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Restaurateurs' livelihoods at risk Before the pandemic, Lai Yun used to find most of the products for his Japanese restaurant at the covered market. "I would send the kids to school, have breakfast and then go to the market," says the 38-year-old. Since re-opening in June, he has to go elsewhere — and some of the ingredients he needs now cost five times more. "Our aim for next year is simply to survive," he told DW.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak No more fresh goods Though the wet market on the ground floor is still closed, the second floor has re-opened. But most of the stores sell glasses and other specialty products for opticians. "Some people might have a weird feeling, but it's only an empty building now," one of the saleswomen, who did not give her name, told DW.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak Vendors move to the streets Since the market closed down, some people have started selling meat and other fresh goods on the streets. Even if the sellers here are wearing masks and gloves, some say the conditions fall short of certain hygiene standards. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the covered market hall was criticized for its poor health and sanitation regulations.

Wuhan: A year after the coronavirus outbreak An unmasked clown Most Wuhan residents wear masks in public, particularly as the coronavirus has not disappeared and there have been a number of new cases elsewhere in China. "Many people are beginning to hoard masks, disinfectant and other protective equipment," 29-year-old English teacher Yen told DW. Author: Uta Steinwehr



dv/mm (AP, Reuters)