Coronavirus: US House passes historic $2.2 trillion relief package

The US House of Representatives agreed on Friday to an unprecedented $2.2 trillion (€2.1 trillion) economic relief bill to help combat the financial implications of the coronavirus.

The United States has surpassed China's total of COVID-19 cases with more than 82,000 reported infections. Almost half of all cases in the US have occurred in the state of New York.

Read more: Follow the latest coronavirus developments in our rolling coverage

What does the package entail?

Essentially it is a bridge loan to sustain and stimulate an ailing economy until the virus is contained.

Single US citizens will receive $1,200, married couples $2,400, and parents will get $500 for each child under the age of 17.

Payments will start to phase out for those with adjusted gross incomes of more than $75,000.

People making more than $99,000 are not eligible.

Student loan payments are to be suspended until September 30.

The federal government will give unemployed people an additional $600 per week for the next four months, on top of their state benefits.

Read more: Coronavirus: What aid packages have governments agreed?

Watch video 02:17 Share NY Gov. Cuomo pleads for help Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Zzo6 Trump eyes getting US back to work, New York sounds alarm

What have been the reactions?

Having passed both the Senate and now the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi said it is just awaiting President Trump’s signature to be passed into law.

"With my signature, this legislation heads to the President’s desk," the Speaker of the House tweeted.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump lashed out at Republican Representative Thomas Massie who appeared to be trying to delay the vote by insisting on a more formal process.

The president tweeted: "He just wants the publicity. He can't stop it, only delay," the president wrote in a series of tweets. ".... throw Massie out of Republican Party!"

"Today's vote is about saving lives and livelihoods," said Republican Representative Kevin Brady.

jsi/rt (Reuters,AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.