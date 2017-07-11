 Coronavirus: US FDA approves Merck COVID drug | News | DW | 23.12.2021

Coronavirus: US FDA approves Merck COVID drug

The US health regulator has approved the second at-home treatment for the coronavirus. A similar treatment from Pfizer was approved a day earlier.

A COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co

The US Food and Drug Administrator approved Merck's COVID-19 treatment on Thursday.

It will be the second at-home treatment available to US citizens.

It comes after it gave the go-ahead for a similar treatment from Pfizer Inc. a day earlier.

Merck’s drug molnupiravir, developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, inserts tiny errors into the virus’s genetic code to stop it from reducing. This has sparked concerns that the drug could spur the virus to mutate into more virulent strains.

The drug targets part of the virus known as RNA polymerase, which has not changed much in the omicron variant.

The Molnupiravir drug is already authorized for use in the UK.It is still under review in the European Union.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.

