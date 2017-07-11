Coronavirus: US cuts recommended isolation period

US health authorities on Monday announced that quarantine periods for asymptomatic coronavirus patients would be shortened from 10 to five days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) cited evidence that those infected with the virus were most infectious during the two days before and then three days after symptoms developed.

The CDC guidelines, which are non-binding but closely followed by US businesses and policymakers, suggested that the five-day isolation period be "followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others."

Watch video 02:09 Omicron cases explode in US

CDC says its following the science

There has been surge in cases in the US as a result of the omicron variant. But there are concerns over the affect quarantine periods are having on various industries.

Speaking to the AP news agency, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that the response to the omicron variant was being balanced with the level of illness it was causing.

"Not all cases are going to be severe. In fact many are going to be asymptomatic," Walensky told AP.

"We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science."

Last week, the agency also eased rules for those working in health care sector and said those who tested negative and did not have symptoms could return to work after seven days.

Watch video 02:23 COVID-19: Many US parents reluctant to vaccinate kids

kb/fb (AP,AFP)