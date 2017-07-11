Coronavirus: US approves BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave its approval for emergency use of the BioNTech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in adolescents on Monday, the body said in a statement.

The decision allows for the vaccine to be administered to people aged 12 and up, bringing the minimum age down from 16.

"The FDA's expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

"Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic," she added.

BioNTech-Pfizer is the first vaccine to be authorized for use on people younger than 16 in the US.

More to come...