Coronavirus: US announces vaccine donations boost

The US will donate 75% of its unused coronavirus vaccines to the COVAX alliance, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday.

Overall, the White House aims to share 80 million doses globally by the end of June.

"As long as this pandemic is raging anywhere in the world, the American people will still be vulnerable," Biden said in a statement.

"And the United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home."

The remaining 25% of unused doses will kept for emergencies and for the US to share with its partners.

Where will the vaccines go?

Washington will retain on a say on where the vaccines are shipped to.

"We’re not seeking to extract concessions, we’re not extorting, we’re not imposing conditions the way that other countries who are providing doses are doing; we’re doing none of those things," said US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"These are doses that are being given, donated free and clear to these countries, for the sole purpose of improving the public health situation and helping end the pandemic."

Of the first batch of 25 million doses, 19 million will go to COVAX, with about 6 million for South and Central America, 6 million for Asia and 5 million for Africa.

The remaining 6 million will be shared with US allies including Mexico, Canada, South Korea, West Bank and Gaza, India, Ukraine, Kosovo, Haiti, Georgia, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, and Yemen, as well as for United Nations frontline workers.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador welcomed the donation of 1 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses.

US accused of hoarding vaccines

The US has more than enough vaccines to innoculate its population, prompting accusations that it had been contributing to vaccine inequity. It faced increasing pressure to share its wealth of vaccines.

More than 63% of American adults have received at least one dose, and domestic demand is falling.

The latest pledge will greatly expand the COVAX operations, which has delivered nearly 80 million doses to 127 territories.

Covax was co-founded by the World Health Organization with the goal of securing enough vaccines for 30% of the population in 92 of the poorest participating territories.

Watch video 03:40 Share Aurélia Nguyen, Head of the Office of the Covax Facility, welcomes US support Send Facebook reddit EMail Facebook Messenger Web Whatsapp Web Telegram linkedin Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3t4hK Aurélia Nguyen, Head of the Office of the Covax Facility, welcomes US support

aw,jf/rt (AFP, AP)