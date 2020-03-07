Coronavirus updates: WHO praises Italy for its 'genuine sacrifices'

Italy puts northern regions in quarantine

Every EU member except Cyprus has infections

US death toll hits 19

Saudi Arabia shuts down entire region

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

12:49 Saudi Arabia will lock down the Shiite-majority Qatif region due to an outbreak. Work will stop in all but the most vital public and private sectors, the state news agency reported.

"Given that all 11 recorded positive cases of the new coronavirus are from Qatif... it has been decided... to temporarily suspend entry and exit from Qatif," the interior ministry said in a statement.

12:45 The pope has voiced his support for coronavirus victims during a livestreamed prayer and message.

The 83-year-old recorded a message from the Vatican library, which was broadcast live on a screen on Saint Peter's Square. The decision was meant to discourage people gathering in front of his window on Saint Peter's Square, however people instead gathered to watch the screens.

Nonetheless, he still appeared at his window and waved for a few moments to the crowd.

12:41 The European Central Bank in Frankfurt has ordered its 3,500 employees to work from home to test how it would cope if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in Germany. It has cancelled most public events in the next months, but will go ahead with its rate-setting decision on Thursday.

11:27 The World Health Organization has commended Italy for its "genuine sacrifices" after its move to quarantine a quarter of the country.

"The government & the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the #coronavirus & protecting their country & world," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

"They are making genuine sacrifices. @WHO stands in solidarity with Italy & is here to continue supporting you."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has agreed to strictly limit movement in and out of the north, including Venice and the financial capital Milan, for nearly a month. The region is home to 15 million people.

The decree only allows people with a "serious," unpostponable reason to leave. But it does allow for people who live elsewhere, such as tourists, to leave.

10:41 Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated countries in the world, has recorded its first cases. Three people between the ages of 20 and 35, two of whom recently returned from Italy, tested positive.

10:39 At least 49 more people died from COVID-19 in Iran, authorities have reported. There are 6,566 confirmed cases in the country and a total of 194 people have died.

10:11 The head of Italy's Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to state broadcaster RAI. If confirmed, he would be the second regional president to fall ill in just 24 hours.

The area around the northern city of Turin is the fourth-worst hit region in Italy. On Saturday, the governor of Lazio, the region around Rome, announced he had been infected.

10:08 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for more large public events to be cancelled to help control the spread of the virus. Authorities have been criticized for allowing large sporting events such as the Bundesliga to continue while other countries have already halted public matches.

"Safety comes first," Spahn wrote on Twitter. He said he understood that cancelling events could damage businesses, especially smaller ones and called for support for such businesses.

"We have to consider swift and targeted support," for such businesses, Spahn wrote.

Government leaders will meet later today to discuss a response to the crisis. Germany has at least 847 confirmed cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the official disease control institute.

Business newspaper Handelsblatt reports that leaders are considering easing regulations to enable short-time work, as happened during the financial crisis. They may also consider relieving companies with short-time work of having to pay social security contributions.

Other proposals include bringing forward a planned reduction in the solidarity tax, introduced to help reunification of the country.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus South by Southwest (SXSW) This annual music, film and tech festival held in Austin, Texas, usually attracts more than 400,000 visitors. But less than a week before its March 12, 2020 start date, organizers decided to cancel in a bid to prevent the spreading of the coronavirus. There's a silver lining though: it may only be postponed and not cancelled altogether.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Bollywood 'Oscars' The International Film Academy has announced that it would be postponing its awards ceremony, also known as Bollywood's Oscars, due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak. According to official numbers, India has been until now relatively unscathed by the epidemic. Actor Shah Rukh Khan (photo) was one the stars expected at the event planned for March 27; a new date has not been decided yet.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus 'No Time to Die' James Bond perhaps has a little more time on his hands than the title of the upcoming film in the franchise suggests: "No Time to Die" producers have decided to push back the release of the movie to November. Daniel Craig's last outing as 007 was initially planned for April. It's the first Hollywood blockbuster to shift its release schedule in reaction to the coronavirus outbreak.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Venice Architecture Biennale The start of the world's most prestigious architecture biennale has also been delayed. Instead of opening in May, it will run from August 29 to November 29 — three months later than planned. The theme of the event takes on a new meaning amid current developments: "How do we live together?"

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus London Book Fair Due to take place March 10-12, the book fair was cancelled "with reluctance," said organizers, after several major publishers such as HarperCollins and Penguin Random House pulled out of the event to avoid exposing their staff to the virus. The London Book Fair usually draws more than 25,000 authors and book industry insiders.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Musikmesse Frankfurt Europe's biggest trade fair for the music industry also announced that it was postponing the event, which was set to celebrate its 40th anniversary on April 2-4. While it was deemed to be "the only responsible and right decision to take," the cancellation is bound to affect many small businesses in the music industry, said Christian Höppner, secretary general of the German Music Council.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Leipzig Book Fair Change of plans for book fans: The Leipzig Book Fair, scheduled to be held March 12-15, was cancelled due to the spread of the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the fair announced on Tuesday. The second-largest book fair in Germany expected to draw 2,500 exhibitors from 51 countries.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus ITB Travel Trade Show Berlin Preparations for the world's largest travel fair were already in full swing when the organizers cancelled it at the last minute. Due to the ongoing virus threat, participants to the Berlin fair had to prove they had not been to one of the defined risk areas. With 170,000 visitors from all over the world, this proved to be an impossible task and the fair couldn't open on March 4 as planned.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus The Louvre For many tourists, a trip to Paris is incomplete without a visit to the Louvre museum. The historic art museum was closed for three days, after museum staff went on strike on the grounds that keeping it open would be a public health hazard. On Wednesday afternoon, they accepted to resume work after management set up a series of preventive measures.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Milan Design Week Each April, thousands of design professionals, artists and companies visit Milan to check out the latest in furniture and interior design. This year, however, organizers have announced it will be moved to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Milan is the capital of the Lombardy region, which has seen the lion's share of Italian coronivirus cases. Some airlines have even suspended their flights.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus La Scala opera house There is perhaps no venue more symbolic of Italy's rich operatic tradition than the La Scala opera house in Milan. Now, its seats will remain empty until March 8. Italy's Prime Minister called for the suspension of cultural events and the venue is sticking to the rules. At the time of writing, Italy has more cases of the new coronavirus than any country outside of Asia.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus K-Pop concerts The reigning K-Pop boy band BTS does big business with each concert, but in the wake of the virus in South Korea, the group cancelled four April dates at the Seoul Olympic Stadium, which seats 69,950 people. "It's impossible to predict the scale of the outbreak," said the group's management. On Tuesday, cases in South Korea reached 5,100 with the majority of infections in the city of Daegu.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus 'Mission Impossible' No, we aren't describing the task of containing the new coronavirus, but rather the new movie starring Tom Cruise which was supposed to have a three-week shoot in Venice. The film has been postponed, movie studio Paramount Pictures said Monday. Venice's cultural events have been hard hit by the outbreak. The final two days of lagoon city's annual Carnival festival were also cancelled.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Paris Fashion Week Paris fashion week, which ended March 3, also took a hit. While attendees avoided cheek kisses during the high-profile event, several designers, including five from China and one from France, did not put on their shows, and many popular events were called off. Chanel had already cancelled a show in China. Rakuten Fashion Week in Tokyo, Japan's largest fashion gathering, was also called off.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus Concerts in Switzerland On February 28, the Swiss government imposed a ban on events of more than 1,000 people until March 15, making it the first European country to do so as a preemptive measure to fight against the spread of the illness. As a result, many concerts and events were called off, including concerts by Carlos Santana (pictured) and Alice Cooper at the 15,000-person Hellenstadion in Zürich.

Cultural events affected by the coronavirus The Hamburg Ballet The Hamburg Ballet John Neumeier cancelled guest performances in Macau and Singapore due to the coronavirus outbreak. On the program were "The Lady of the Camellias," which tells the story of a famous Parisian courtesan and "Nijinsky." Whether the tour will take place at another point in time is still in the air. In spring 2021 the Hamburg Ballet plans to tour in Japan. Author: Sarah Hucal



09:00 The death toll from the so-called coronavirus hotel has jumped to 10. A hotel that had been converted into a quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday evening.

08:52 The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called on Italy to ban its citizens from traveling through Europe.

"I think it's important that Prime Minister (Giuseppe) Conte calls on all Italians not to leave Italy at all," the billionaire populist said.

"It's clear that Italy unfortunately doesn't have it under control," Babis said, also calling on Czechs who are currently in Italy to return home.

08:26 Bulgaria has now reported its first four cases. That means every European Union member state, except for Cyprus, has reported cases of COVID-19. Tensions have erupted in ethnically-divided Cyprus after it closed the border with the breakaway Turkish side to control infection fears.

Read more: Cyprus: Protesters, police clash at closed checkpoint

08:15 The Bahrain Grand Prix has announced that it will be contestant only. On Saturday it halted ticket sales for the March 20-22 event, which has capacity for 70,000 spectators. So far, 85 people in Bahrain have been infected, four of whom recovered. It recently asked all recent travellers to Lebanon, Egypt, Italy, or South Korea to self-quarantine for two weeks.

07:45 Moldova has recorded its first case of COVID-19, with a 48-year-old woman being hospitalized after a recent trip to Italy, according to the health ministry. Its neighbors have both previously reported cases: Ukraine has at least one infection and Romania at least 11.

06:11 The US cruise ship Grand Princess will dock in Oakland, US media is reporting. The ship has been stranded off the coast of San Francisco. US Vice President Mike Pence previously announced that all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested for COVID-19 after news that 21 out of 45 people tested on board had the virus.The infections have prompted fears of a repeat of its sister vessel, the Diamond Princess, which had about 700 coronavirus infections among its 3,711 passengers and crew, resulting in at least seven deaths.

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

05:16 Italy has now closed cinemas, theaters, museums across the country. This comes on top of placing a quarter of its population under strict quarantine.

04:21 Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in Quanzhou, China. It was being used as a quarantine facility for individuals suspected of having coronavirus. Local media said 49 had already been rescued from the building which collapsed on Saturday.

03:49 North Korea has released more than 3,600 people who were quarantined. The country, which insists they have not had a single case of the virus, has imposed strict restrictions and closed its borders. Tourists have been banned and international trains and flights have been suspended.

02:19 The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. The games, which were to start on March 16, are known as a celebration of sports and culture from the circumpolar world.

02:09 Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that the region of Lombardy and a dozen other provinces in northern Italy will be on lockdown.

Read more: Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte confirmed a lockdown in northern Italy.

01:11 US President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the virus getting closer to the capital city of Washington DC. "We've done a great job," he said, adding that he would continue to have "tremendous rallies."

00:57 A US Marine has been infected with the virus. This is the third US military member to be afflicted. The Marine in the Washington DC area had recently returned from overseas travel.

00:43 China reported 27 more deaths on Sunday, with 44 new cases of the infection. Only three of the cases were outside the Hubei province, which has been the virus epicenter.

00:37 The death toll in the United States reached 19 on Saturday as two more people died in Washington state. The state of New York declared a state of emergency. A cruise ship is currently stranded outside San Francisco, with infected passengers.

New York has declared a state of emergency

00:33 The Italian government is considering putting the Lombardy region and nearby provinces in quarantine, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Modena. The coronavirus death toll in Italy had risen to 233, he added. Those who died due to complications from contracting the virus were on average above the age of 80, predominantly male and had two or more underlying health issues.

Read more: Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

00:24 A 64-year-old patient in Argentina died due to the coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America.

Watch video 00:36 WHO: 'It's a false hope to say the virus will just disappear in the summertime'

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

aw, tg/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)