Coronavirus updates: WHO praises Italy for its 'genuine sacrifices'

More than 15 million have been quarantined in northern Italy. Hundreds of people have died from COVID-19 in the country.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
12:49 Saudi Arabia will lock down the Shiite-majority Qatif region due to an outbreak. Work will stop in all but the most vital public and private sectors, the state news agency reported.
"Given that all 11 recorded positive cases of the new coronavirus are from Qatif... it has been decided... to temporarily suspend entry and exit from Qatif," the interior ministry said in a statement.
12:45 The pope has voiced his support for coronavirus victims during a livestreamed prayer and message.
The 83-year-old recorded a message from the Vatican library, which was broadcast live on a screen on Saint Peter's Square. The decision was meant to discourage people gathering in front of his window on Saint Peter's Square, however people instead gathered to watch the screens.
Nonetheless, he still appeared at his window and waved for a few moments to the crowd.
12:41 The European Central Bank in Frankfurt has ordered its 3,500 employees to work from home to test how it would cope if the coronavirus outbreak worsens in Germany. It has cancelled most public events in the next months, but will go ahead with its rate-setting decision on Thursday.
11:27 The World Health Organization has commended Italy for its "genuine sacrifices" after its move to quarantine a quarter of the country.
"The government & the people of Italy are taking bold, courageous steps aimed at slowing the spread of the #coronavirus & protecting their country & world," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.
"They are making genuine sacrifices. @WHO stands in solidarity with Italy & is here to continue supporting you."
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has agreed to strictly limit movement in and out of the north, including Venice and the financial capital Milan, for nearly a month. The region is home to 15 million people.
The decree only allows people with a "serious," unpostponable reason to leave. But it does allow for people who live elsewhere, such as tourists, to leave.
10:41 Bangladesh, one of the most densely populated countries in the world, has recorded its first cases. Three people between the ages of 20 and 35, two of whom recently returned from Italy, tested positive.
10:39 At least 49 more people died from COVID-19 in Iran, authorities have reported. There are 6,566 confirmed cases in the country and a total of 194 people have died.
10:11 The head of Italy's Piedmont region, Alberto Cirio, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to state broadcaster RAI. If confirmed, he would be the second regional president to fall ill in just 24 hours.
The area around the northern city of Turin is the fourth-worst hit region in Italy. On Saturday, the governor of Lazio, the region around Rome, announced he had been infected.
10:08 German Health Minister Jens Spahn has called for more large public events to be cancelled to help control the spread of the virus. Authorities have been criticized for allowing large sporting events such as the Bundesliga to continue while other countries have already halted public matches.
"Safety comes first," Spahn wrote on Twitter. He said he understood that cancelling events could damage businesses, especially smaller ones and called for support for such businesses.
"We have to consider swift and targeted support," for such businesses, Spahn wrote.
Government leaders will meet later today to discuss a response to the crisis. Germany has at least 847 confirmed cases, according to the Robert Koch Institute, the official disease control institute.
Business newspaper Handelsblatt reports that leaders are considering easing regulations to enable short-time work, as happened during the financial crisis. They may also consider relieving companies with short-time work of having to pay social security contributions.
Other proposals include bringing forward a planned reduction in the solidarity tax, introduced to help reunification of the country.
09:00 The death toll from the so-called coronavirus hotel has jumped to 10. A hotel that had been converted into a quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed on Saturday evening.
08:52 The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has called on Italy to ban its citizens from traveling through Europe.
"I think it's important that Prime Minister (Giuseppe) Conte calls on all Italians not to leave Italy at all," the billionaire populist said.
"It's clear that Italy unfortunately doesn't have it under control," Babis said, also calling on Czechs who are currently in Italy to return home.
08:26 Bulgaria has now reported its first four cases. That means every European Union member state, except for Cyprus, has reported cases of COVID-19. Tensions have erupted in ethnically-divided Cyprus after it closed the border with the breakaway Turkish side to control infection fears.
Read more: Cyprus: Protesters, police clash at closed checkpoint
08:15 The Bahrain Grand Prix has announced that it will be contestant only. On Saturday it halted ticket sales for the March 20-22 event, which has capacity for 70,000 spectators. So far, 85 people in Bahrain have been infected, four of whom recovered. It recently asked all recent travellers to Lebanon, Egypt, Italy, or South Korea to self-quarantine for two weeks.
07:45 Moldova has recorded its first case of COVID-19, with a 48-year-old woman being hospitalized after a recent trip to Italy, according to the health ministry. Its neighbors have both previously reported cases: Ukraine has at least one infection and Romania at least 11.
06:11 The US cruise ship Grand Princess will dock in Oakland, US media is reporting. The ship has been stranded off the coast of San Francisco. US Vice President Mike Pence previously announced that all 3,533 passengers and crew would be tested for COVID-19 after news that 21 out of 45 people tested on board had the virus.The infections have prompted fears of a repeat of its sister vessel, the Diamond Princess, which had about 700 coronavirus infections among its 3,711 passengers and crew, resulting in at least seven deaths.
Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus
05:16 Italy has now closed cinemas, theaters, museums across the country. This comes on top of placing a quarter of its population under strict quarantine.
04:21 Four people have died in the collapse of a hotel in Quanzhou, China. It was being used as a quarantine facility for individuals suspected of having coronavirus. Local media said 49 had already been rescued from the building which collapsed on Saturday.
03:49 North Korea has released more than 3,600 people who were quarantined. The country, which insists they have not had a single case of the virus, has imposed strict restrictions and closed its borders. Tourists have been banned and international trains and flights have been suspended.
02:19 The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. The games, which were to start on March 16, are known as a celebration of sports and culture from the circumpolar world.
02:09 Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that the region of Lombardy and a dozen other provinces in northern Italy will be on lockdown.
Read more: Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy
01:11 US President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the virus getting closer to the capital city of Washington DC. "We've done a great job," he said, adding that he would continue to have "tremendous rallies."
00:57 A US Marine has been infected with the virus. This is the third US military member to be afflicted. The Marine in the Washington DC area had recently returned from overseas travel.
00:43 China reported 27 more deaths on Sunday, with 44 new cases of the infection. Only three of the cases were outside the Hubei province, which has been the virus epicenter.
00:37 The death toll in the United States reached 19 on Saturday as two more people died in Washington state. The state of New York declared a state of emergency. A cruise ship is currently stranded outside San Francisco, with infected passengers.
00:33 The Italian government is considering putting the Lombardy region and nearby provinces in quarantine, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Modena. The coronavirus death toll in Italy had risen to 233, he added. Those who died due to complications from contracting the virus were on average above the age of 80, predominantly male and had two or more underlying health issues.
Read more: Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy
00:24 A 64-year-old patient in Argentina died due to the coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America.
Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
aw, tg/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters, AFP)
As the region faced up to the COVID-19 outbreak and some 10 confirmed cases, it celebrated a milestone in the second-worst Ebola epidemic ever and battled the world's worst measles epidemic as well. (07.03.2020)
Stock markets around the world have plunged amid mounting concerns about the impact of the COVID-19 virus on business. The virus has continued to spread, with 27 new cases in Germany. DW has the latest here. (28.02.2020)
Up to 21 people aboard a California cruise ship have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 19 crew members. Public health authorities are struggling to contain the outbreak. Follow the latest updates here. (06.03.2020)