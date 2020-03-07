 Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy mulls lockdown | News | DW | 08.03.2020

News

Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy mulls lockdown

The death toll in the US has reached 19. Italy is considering a a region-wide quarantine in Lombardy. All the latest coronavirus updates here.

  • Italy considers putting Lombardy in quarantine
  • Latin America sees first death
  • US death toll hits 19
  • China sees fewer infections

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:11 President Donald Trump said that he was not concerned about the virus getting closer to the capital city of Washington DC. "We've done a great job," he said, adding that he would continue to have "tremendous rallies." 

00:57 A US Marine has been infected with the virus. This is the third US Military member to be afflicted. The Marine in Washington DC area had recently returned from overseas travel. 

00:43 China reported 27 more deaths on Sunday, with 44 new cases of the infection. Only three of the cases were outside the Hubei province, which has been the virus epicenter.

Medical team at Hubei (picture-alliance/Xinhua/W. Peiquan)

A member of the medical team going to the Hubei province in China.

00:37 The death toll in the United States reached 19 on Saturday as two more people died in Washington state. The state of New York declared a state of emergency. A cruise ship is currently stranded outside San Francisco, with infected passengers. 

A woman wearing a mask near the NYSE (Reuters/B. McDermid)

New York has declared a state of emergency.

00:33 The Italian government is considering putting the Lombardy region and nearby provinces in quarantine, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Modena. The coronavirus death toll in Italy had risen to 233, he added. Those who died due to complications from contracting the virus were on average above the age of 80, predominantly male and had two or more underlying health issues.

A checkpoint outside the containment area in Lombardy, Italy. (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

A checkpoint outside the containment area in Lombardy, Italy.

Read more: Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy

00:24 A 64-year-old patient in Argentina died due to the coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America.

Watch video 00:36

WHO: 'It's a false hope to say the virus will just disappear in the summertime'

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

