Coronavirus updates: US death toll hits 19, Italy confirms lockdown

The death toll in the US has reached 19. Italy is putting a region-wide quarantine in Lombardy. All the latest coronavirus updates here.
Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)
02:52 Around 19 people remain trapped under the rubble of a hotel in China. The hotel was being used as a quarantine facility. Local media said 49 had already been rescued from the building which collapsed on Saturday.
02:19 The Arctic Winter Games have been canceled amid coronavirus concerns. The games, which were to start on March 16, are known as a celebration of sports and culture from the circumpolar world.
02:09 Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that the region of Lombardy and a dozen other provinces in northern Italy will be on lockdown
01:11 US President Donald Trump said he was not concerned about the virus getting closer to the capital city of Washington DC. "We've done a great job," he said, adding that he would continue to have "tremendous rallies."
00:57 A US Marine has been infected with the virus. This is the third US military member to be afflicted. The Marine in the Washington DC area had recently returned from overseas travel.
00:43 China reported 27 more deaths on Sunday, with 44 new cases of the infection. Only three of the cases were outside the Hubei province, which has been the virus epicenter.
00:37 The death toll in the United States reached 19 on Saturday as two more people died in Washington state. The state of New York declared a state of emergency. A cruise ship is currently stranded outside San Francisco, with infected passengers.
00:33 The Italian government is considering putting the Lombardy region and nearby provinces in quarantine, including the cities of Milan, Venice and Modena. The coronavirus death toll in Italy had risen to 233, he added. Those who died due to complications from contracting the virus were on average above the age of 80, predominantly male and had two or more underlying health issues.
Read more: Italy mulls region-wide coronavirus quarantine in Lombardy
00:24 A 64-year-old patient in Argentina died due to the coronavirus, the first such death in Latin America.
