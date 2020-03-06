Coronavirus updates: Stocks plunge worldwide, infections rise globally

Italy imposes restrictions in northern provinces

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:13 Iran gives leave to about 70,000 prisoners because of coronavirus, Reuters reported citing the country's judiciary chief.

10:07 Bahrain Health Ministry says 95 cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in total so far.

10:05 The EU Parliament will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to consider calling off this week's plenary session of the EU assembly due to the outbreak, two officials said.

09:58 Disneyland Paris is checking on staff who had been in contact with a worker who tested positive for the coronavirus. The entertainment park remains open.

09:52 Nigeria has a second confirmed coronavirus case, Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a tweet.

09:18 The UK said anyone returning from areas in Italy under lockdown must self-isolate for 14 days regardless of whether they show symptoms.

09:04 The oil price crash has knocked the UK's bluechip FTSE 100 to a three-year low at -7.40% while theDAX plunged 6.21% on concerns of a global recession triggered by the outbreak. Italy's key FTSE MIB index plummeted by around 10% as Italy tackles the coronavirus crisis.

08:57 The March of the Living, an annual Holocaust remembrance event that brings together survivors in Poland has been postponed due to fears of the coronavirus, organizer Shmuel Rosenman said in a statement. Eleven cases of the virus have been confirmed so far in Poland.

08:41 Germany, France and Switzerland closed their missions in North Korea and withdrew their staff amid growing concern about coronavirus in the isolated country, the Russian embassy in Pyongyang said.

08:37 Romania suspended all flights to and from Italy for two weeks from Monday to limit the spread of coronavirus after a spike of new infections, Interior Minister Marcel Vela said. Since February 26, Romania has confirmed 15 cases of the virus in people who traveled to Italy, where nearly 1.3 million Romanians work.

08:22 South Korea reports 96 new coronavirus cases, with the total rising to 7,478, according to Reuters.

07:58 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on coronavirus on Monday as the government discusses tougher measures to combat the outbreak.

South Korea limits amounts of masks citizens can buy to fight COVID -19

08:03 British budget airline easyJet says it expects to reduce flights to northern Italy in the period up to April 3 due to coronavirus lockdown in the area.

08:01 Germany's Robert Koch Institute reported 210 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Monday. The number of cases rose to 1,112, up from 902 reported on Sunday. The western region of North Rhine-Westphalia has 484 confirmed cases, the highest in the country.

07:44 Europe needs a "massive" economic stimulus plan to handle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told France Inter radio. Le Maire also said the virus could cut French economic growth below 1% in 2020 from a previous estimate of 1.3%.

07:39 State oil giant Saudi Aramco sees shares drop by 10% on Riyadh's Tadawul stock exchange and forcing a halt

to Aramco's trading.

07:19 Saudi Arabia announced an immediate suspension of all flights with Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Korea, Syria and the United Arab Emirates over the spread of COVID-19. The measure comes after the country closed off its land borders as well.

07:05 Germany's Bundesliga is considering ordering matches to be played behind closed doors, as Health Minister Jens Spahn has suggested restricting events of over 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak. The measure could see Wednesday's Borussia Mönchengladbach versus Cologne derby behind closed doors.

06:59 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says the country will "fully use" flexibility envisaged by EU budget rules to confront the outbreak.

06:49 German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said it is unclear whether the coronavirus epidemic will pose a longer-term economic challenge, hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet agreed on measures to counter its impact. Scholz told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that the German government will ensure the economy has enough liquidity.

06:40 Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock index plunged 5.07% over major concerns about the economic fallout of the epidemic, a plunge in oil prices and the yen's surge against major currencies, dragging stock markets in Asia along with it. Oil prices fell by 30%, the greatest fall since the 1991 Gulf War.

05:40 South Korea's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the country was nearing a "turning point" in the crisis as the pace of new infections slowed. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported a total of 69 new coronavirus cases, bringing the number of infections up to 7,382.

04:38 President of Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, declared a state of public health emergency. The country has 10 confirmed cases so far.

03:31 France has banned gatherings of 1,000 and more people in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. The government had previously banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people. With more than 1,100 cases recorded, France is the second worst affected European nation after Italy. Two French MPs have also been tested positively for coronavirus.

02:54 China closed a majority of the makeshift hospitals it opened to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

01:37 Argentina registered the first death from coronavirus in Latin America. The 64-year-old Buenos Aires resident, who had returned from Europe testing positive, had already been suffering from a variety of illness when he contracted the disease.

01:22 Albania reported its first coronavirus infections. A father and son who had returned from Italy tested positive for the disease. More than 400,000 Albanians live in neighboring Italy across the Adriatic Sea.

01:00 Two US Republican congress members, House Representative Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz, announced they would self-quarantine after having brief contact with a man who tested positive for coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago.

Italy adjusts to the new reality of the coronavirus

00:13 Mainland China reported 40 new cases and 22 deaths by the end of March 8. Hubei province, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 36 new cases and 21 deaths.

But for the second straight day, no new locally transmitted cases were reported outside Hubei province.

