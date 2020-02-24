Coronavirus updates: One German patient in critical condition

A 47-year-old man in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is in critical condition after contracting the virus. His wife has displayed symptoms of the virus.

Another man in the state of Baden-Württemberg has also contracted the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Germany to 18 after two weeks without any.

A US soldier based in South Korea has contracted coronavirus, according to the US military. South Korea is the worst-hit country after China.

The death toll in China has jumped to more than 2,700 people. More than 80,000 people have contracted the virus around the globe.

DW's Seema Gupta in Rome on the coronavirus in Italy:

"I think Italians are concerned about the impact this is going to have. And not just in terms of their health and security but also the economic impact if the borders are closed and life or movement as usual cannot continue."

07:15 The elected district commissioner of the Heinsberg district made an announcement on Facebook, advising people not to leave their homes unless necessary.

"Avoid crowds if possible," Stephan Pusch announced. The patient in the Düsseldorf hospital remains in critical condition.

06:50 A Chinese official has admitted that "excessive enforcement, simplistic enforcement, crude enforcement" was used by some local officials in their enforcement of the quarantine, Reuters news agency reported.

The vice minister of China's public security bureau, Du Hangwei, said that the anti-virus measures had been effective, but had been excessive.

06:25 The number of coronavirus cases in Thailand has reached 40, with three new cases reported.

06:20 German public transport in the district of Heinsberg in North-Rhine Westphalia, where a coronavirus case has been reported, will not be affected on Wednesday, a spokesman has announced. Schools and kindergartens in the district will remain closed.

06:05 A spokesman for the Japanese government confirmed that the International Olympic Committee is not planning to cancel the Tokyo Summer Olympics despite the threat of coronavirus.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked organizers of large cultural or sporting events to cancel them over the next two weeks.

"The next two weeks are crucial for Japan to prevent the spread of the outbreak," Abe said.

05:54 The Philippines announced a travel ban on people coming from infected regions of South Korea, while in El Salvador travelers from Italy and South Korea have been banned from entering the country.

05:27 Australia will close schools and cancel sporting events if there is an uncontained coronavirus outbreak, Minister for Health Greg Hunt said on Wednesday. Australia has had 23 cases of coronavirus.

04:51 Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament that 45 people who were allowed to disembark from the Diamond Princess cruise ship have developed symptoms despite having tested negative for the virus.

The WHO says the incubation period — the time from when one is infected to the moment they show symptoms — can last up to 14 days.

04:30 Tokyo's Yomiuri Giants baseball team are planning to play two preseason games in an empty stadium due to coronavirus concerns.

04:13 Kuwait temporarily banned foreign ships from departing to or arriving from South Korea, Italy, China and Japan, among others, citing the coronavirus epidemic.

Oil carriers, however, were exempt from the ban.

03:55 A Chinese justice ministry leader said prison authorities have failed to enact appropriate disease control efforts, effectively leading to hundreds of infections.

"The transmission of the disease truly reflects some gaps in our management of prisons and in our prevention and epidemic control work," said Xiong Xuanguo, who serves as deputy minister of China's justice ministry.

02:35 Brazil's health ministry said a Sao Paolo resident is undergoing tests after returning from a trip to Lombardy, Italy. If the tests prove positive, it would make the 61-year-old the man the first case of coronavirus in South America.

02:18 The Hong Kong government said the outbreak of coronavirus in the city could further drag on economic sentiment and tourism, which has taken a hit due to anti-government protests last year.

02:06 Education authorities in the Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido are seeking to close all public elementary and junior high schools starting on Thursday.

The northern island has reported the highest number of cases outside of Tokyo.

01:38 Kuwait announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing its total to 11. The health ministry said infections had occurred in people returning from Iran.

01:16 The US military said a soldier based in South Korea has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first to contract the virus within the US armed forces.

12:52 Schools in the German district of Heinsberg will remain closed on Wednesday. A man from the area is in critical condition after contracting the virus. He is receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.

"The patient's wife is also being treated as an in-patient with symptoms of a viral disease," said a statement from the North Rhine-Westphalia health ministry. "Her condition is currently stable. The diagnosis on whether she has also been infected with the virus is still pending."

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Does rinsing your nose with saline protect you? According to the World Health Organization, there is no evidence to support claims that a saline solution will "kill” the virus and protect you.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Will gargling mouthwash prevent an infection? Certain brands of mouthwash may eliminate particular microbes from your saliva for a few minutes, but, according to the WHO, this does not protect you from the new coronavirus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can eating garlic help? This dubious claim has been spreading like wildfire across social media. Though it is possible that garlic may have some antimicrobial properties, there is no evidence to suggest from the current coronavirus outbreak that eating this bulb will protect people from the virus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can pets spread COVID-19? There is no evidence to suggest pets, such as cats and dogs, can be infected or transmit the coronavirus. Regularly washing your hands with soap and water after touching your beloved moggy or pooch will help stop the spread of bacteria that they commonly carry, such as E. coli and salmonella.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Can the corona virus be transmitted via air mail? People receiving parcels from China are not at risk of contracting the new coronavirus, as the virus does not survive long on objects. Due to the poor survivability of the coronavirus on surfaces, there is a very low risk of spread from products or packaging that are shipped over a period of days or weeks.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Is there a vaccine yet? The new coronavirus needs its own vaccine. Pneumonia vaccines such as the pneumococcal and the Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib) vaccine will not protect you against the coronavirus.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Do bleach products protect you? Bleach/chlorine-based disinfectants, solvents, 75% ethanol, peracetic acid and chloroform can kill the 2019-nCoV on hard surfaces; however, they have little or no impact if you put them on your skin.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Avoid direct contact! To avoid a coronavirus infection, always cook raw foods thoroughly. It is also advisable to avoid direct contact with people who are sick.

Myths vs. facts: How true is coronavirus information on the web? Keep your hands clean! Frequently washing your hands with soap and water can help prevent an infection. You can also use an alcohol-based sanitizing gel instead. If you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your elbow. If you have contracted the disease without knowing it, coughing or sneezing in this manner might help to reduce the spread. Author: Jessie Wingard



01:44 China reported 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The mainland death toll has reached 2,715, according to Chinese authorities.

01:08 South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to more than 1,100. South Korea is considered the worst-hit country after China.

12:58 Air Canada said it would continue to suspend flights to and from the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until early April due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The airliner said it "will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely."

12:42 El Salvador has announced plans to bar entry to foreign nationals arriving from Italy and South Korea.

According to President Nayib Bukele, the Salvadoran nationals – including diplomats – will have to under to 30 days of quarantine if they arrive from one of these two countries.

12:30 Japanese ad agency Dentsu Group's shares dropped 2% over fears that the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo this summer could be canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Asian, European and US stock markets have continued a downward turn over fears of the economic impact of the outbreak.

