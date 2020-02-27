Coronavirus updates: Nigeria confirms first case; stock markets keep plunging

Major stock market indices in US and Europe dropped by more than 3%

Hamburg confirmed it first case of COVID-19 as infections in Germany and France doubled over the last two days

China reported 327 new cases on Thursday, the lowest daily figure since January

Number of South Korea cases cross over 2,000 — the highest outside China

The World Health Organization has said the coronavirus epidemic was at a "decisive point"

At least 83,000 people have now been infected globally, with over 2,800 dead

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT).

04:00 After the sweeping sell-off in US and Europe markets on Thursday, here's a round-up of the Asian stock market, which spiralled on Friday soon after the opening bell: (all indices are currently trading and liable to change)

Nikkei (Japan) -4%

Hang Seng (Hong Kong) -2.5%

Shanghai Composite (China) -3.37%

Sensex (India) -2.80%

03:29 The first coronavirus case in Nigeria is that of an Italian citizen who arrived in the country from Milan earlier this week.

"The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos," Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement.

03:15 New Zealand places travel restrictions on people coming from Iran. "This means people will not be able to travel from Iran to New Zealand and anyone who has been in Iran in the last 14 days will need to self-isolate," said David Clark, the country's health minister.

02:35 US health employees who received repatriated Americans exposed to the coronavirus were sent without wearing protective gear or receiving training, a whistleblower complaint said, according to US media.

02:25 Nigeria on Friday said it has confirmed a coronavirus case, the first in sub-Saharan Africa. The country's health ministry said the case was confirmed on Thursday in Lagos state.

02:05 A cruise ship with 6,000 passengers on board, turned away by two nations; Jamaica and the Cayman Islands, has been allowed to dock in Mexico. The passengers will be allowed to disembark as long as "health standards" are met, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

01:56 Schools in Japan could be closed longer than one or two weeks, said Katsunobu Kato, the country's health minister. "There could be a chance" schools could be shut for longer, he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday called for the entire school system to close from Monday till spring break in late March.

Read more: Investors flee from controversial pandemic bonds with coronavirus set to trigger payout

01:52 Hong Kong and Shanghai markets fall at the first few minutes of trade on Friday. The Hang Seng (Hong Kong) dropped 1.98%, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 2.23%

01:40 Health workers in South Korea have began checks on more than 210,000 members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a secretive group often accused of being a cult. The Christian group has been linked with around half of the country's cases.

These checks are expected to further increase the number of known infections in South Korea.

This sign at a Seoul church is telling members of the Shincheonji Church that they are not permitted entry

01:10 South Korea has confirmed 256 new cases on Friday taking the total number of infections to 2,022. Most of the cases have been reported in Daegu. No new deaths were reported.

Watch video 00:29 Spahn: 'This is the beginning of a coronavirus epidemic in Germany'

00:31 Asian stock markets dropped at the opening bell on Friday, after fierce declines in the US and Europe on Thursday. The sweeping sell-off has investors worried about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Here are the major indices that recorded a slump:

Nikkei (Japan) -3.08% (shortly after opening)

Topix (Japan) -2.98% (shortly after opening)

Dow Jones (US) -4.42% (all other markets currently closed)

S&P 500 (US) -4.42%

Nasdaq (US) -4.61%

FTSE 100 (UK) -3.49%

DAX (Germany) -3.19%

CAC 40 (France) -3.32%

Oil -4.90%

Read more: Coronavirus: Are less-developed EU countries more susceptible?

00:26 China confirmed 327 new coronavirus case on Thursday, down from 433 cases a day earlier. This is the lowest daily figure since January 23. The latest figure takes the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 78,824. The number of dead in China also increased by 44 on Thursday, and now stands at 2,788.

Watch video 01:38 Share How the coronavirus has spread Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3YUqI How the coronavirus is spreading around the world

00:15 Hamburg confirmed its first coronavirus case on Thursday. The patient, a staffer at the University Medical Center, or UKE, in the city's Eppendorf district, worked in the pediatric ward. The man came to work on Monday and Tuesday. He called in sick the following day and came in on Thursday as a patient.

"The patient is currently in a stable condition in isolation at home," the University Medical Center or UKE said in a statement.

The children and patients he came in contact with will remain in isolation for 14 days, as will his colleagues. "There have been no further admissions at the affected station," the hospital said.

adi/msh (Reuters, AP, dpa, AFP)