Coronavirus updates: New cases across Europe

China and South Korea report hundreds more cases, including an uptick in Seoul and Busan

Trump sets up a coronavirus task force and says he is willing to spend "whatever's appropriate"

Germany's health minister says the country is facing a "coronavirus epidemic"

Brazil confirms the first infection in South America

06:40 A woman in Japan who contracted coronavirus and then "recovered" has tested positive for a second time, officials confirmed.

At least 186 people in Japan have so far contracted the virus.

06:20 Estonia reported its first case of coronavirus, according to Reuters. Russian media reported the patient is a citizen of Iran.

05:50 With 21 reported cases in Germany, all eyes are now on its most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia where a couple tested positive with coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities are now calling for people who attended certain Carnival parades to get tested.

05:45 Denmark has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, Reuters reports. The man had recently returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy.

05:20 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that there is every sign a global pandemic is on the way.

"And as a result, we have agreed today and initiated the ... coronavirus emergency response plan," he said at a news conference. Australia will extend a ban on foreigners arriving from China.

05:00 Asian shares fell again on Thursday after Trump announced a step-up in the response to coronavirus. Japan's Nikkei was the biggest loser, shedding over 2% by the middle of the day's trade, while losses were more modest elsewhere. China even recorded a slight rise amid news of a smaller number of daily coronavirus-related deaths.

04:30 The German Badminton Open which was scheduled to take place in Mülheim an der Ruhr, just north of Düsseldorf, next week has been canceled.

04:26 The 29 new deaths that China reported today are the lowest daily tally in nearly a month.

04:11 Here is a recap of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' most recent briefing on fighting the virus. He said all countries should make protecting health workers a primacy. He also talked about involving communities.

"We must engage communities to protect people who are most at risk of severe disease, particularly the elderly and people with underlying health conditions," Ghebreyesus said.

He mentioned protecting vulnerable countries as the third priority, while also calling for "concrete actions according to eight pillars." These are:

Country-level coordination, planning and monitoring

Risk communication and community engagement

Surveillance, rapid response teams and case investigation

Points of entry

National laboratories

Infection prevention and control

Case management

Operational support and logistics

03:15 China on Wednesday summoned a United States Embassy representative to make "stern representations" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced its move to expel three journalists from the Wall Street Journal last week.

The two countries have been trading barbs for days after the paper published an opinion piece titled "China is the real sick man of Asia" that criticized the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak. One of the three expelled journalists, Chao Deng, was left stranded in the airport, unable to enter the US due to its travel restrictions. No longer allowed to report, she was limited to sharing her colleagues' work on social media.

The expelled journalist Chao Deng had been reporting from Wuhan, where the outbreak originated

02:45 New cases are being reported across Europe. Here is a round-up of the epidemic in the continent:

Italy continues to be the worst affected with 12 deaths and 400 infections.

In France, two people have died so far, with 18 reported cases.

Britain has registered 13 cases since the outbreak began.

Spain reported 12 cases, 10 of these have been recorded since Monday.

Greece reported its first case of infection on Wednesday, along with Norway, North Macedonia, Romania and Georgia.

02:00 South Korea reported 334 new cases, taking the total to 1,595. Daegu remained the worst-hit major city. However, there are signs of the virus spreading further. 55 cases have been reported in Seoul so far and 58 cases in Busan.

01:50 The United States State Department has also raised the alert level for South Korea and has asked American travelers to "reconsider traveling".

01:42 United States and South Korea have postponed joint military exercises, having previously planned to scale them back.

01:38 China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The country's new death toll stands at 2,774 people.

01:30 Here's an update of the situation in Germany. So far, there are 21 reported cases in four states, with 13 patients cured. No one has died. Fourteen of the cases were in Bavaria, and were among the first anywhere outside China, related to the auto parts supplier Webasto and a visiting Chinese colleague. On Wednesday, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn set up a crisis team and said that the country was "at the beginning of an epidemic."

Love in the time of coronavirus Love goes on A happy bride and groom celebrate their romance in a mass wedding ceremony at the Cheong Shim Peace World Center in Gapyeong, a northern city in South Korea. The wedding took place on February 7, before mass cases of the virus were detected in the country.

Love in the time of coronavirus Masked kisses 220 couples in the central Filipino city of Bacolod exchanged their vows and kisses on February 20 in a government-sponsored mass wedding. "It feels different to kiss while wearing masks, but it is required," Groom John Paul told Australia's ABC news.

Love in the time of coronavirus Valentine's Day during crisis A bride in the Filipino capital of Manila wore a protective mask as she waited to walk down the aisle during a mass wedding at Manila Hotel Tent city. The wedding took place on February 14 - Valentine's Day, a popular date for mass weddings in the country. The Philippines has three confirmed cases of the coronavirus and one person has died so far.

Love in the time of coronavirus Going ungloved One mass wedding in South Korea distributed 30,000 face masks to the crowd, according to French news agency AFP. The wedding took place at the Unification Church, founded by Sun Myung Moon who is revered as a messiah by his followers.

Love in the time of coronavirus Newlyweds Festivals, graduation ceremonies and K-pop concerts have been cancelled over fears big events could lead to virus transmission.

Love in the time of coronavirus Face masks a choice While masks were distributed to participants and guests, not everyone chose to wear one.

Love in the time of coronavirus Happy mood A festive mood filled the venue. Many of the couples' family and friends also attended the ceremony. Mass weddings in South Korea date back to the early 1960s. Author: Melissa Sou-Jie van Brunnersum



01:00 A crew member of Korean Air who was on flights to Los Angeles has tested positive.

00:32 Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for pilgrims wanting to visit Mecca.

00:20 119 Indians, along with five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, land in Delhi from Tokyo, after a quarantine period of over 20 days on the coronavirus-hit Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said on Twitter.

00:05 Trump also appointed Vice President Mike Pence as head of a task force which will respond to the coronavirus outbreak. "Mike is going to be in charge and Mike will report back to me," Trump said.

23:58 Trump said he would boost the funds to deal with coronavirus to "whatever's appropriate," mentioning the ongoing debate in Congress on how much to spend. The White House request for $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) has already been approved, although leading Democrats including Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had said it was insufficient.

23:47 Trump went on to talk about the 15 US citizens currently identified as having the virus. "Of the 15 people, eight of them have returned to their homes until fully recovered, one is in the hospital, one is fully recovered and one is, we think, in pretty good shape." That last patient was in the process of leaving the hospital and heading home.

Trump said some reporting of the outbreak was excessive, repeatedly referring to flu fatality rates as a comparison

23:44 "Because of all we have done, the risk to the American people remains very low," he said. "We are ready to adapt and we are ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads"

23:42 "The number one priority from our standpoint is the health and safety of the American people," says Trump.

23:40 US President Donald Trump starts addressing media on coronavirus.

23:36 US carrier Delta Air Lines is reducing its flights to South Korea while Hawaiian Airlines will stop them entirely.

23:32 Bahrain has suspended flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon, as the number of cases in the tiny country reaches 26.

23:30 The President of Italy's northern region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, has announced he would self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive.

23:20 With Iran reporting 19 deaths and 139 infections, neighboring states Afghanistan and Pakistan have swung into action to mitigate a potential health crisis. Islamabad has closed its official border crossings and Kabul has suspended all travel to Iran. Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus.

