Coronavirus updates: New cases across Europe

More countries across Europe have confirmed cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has appointed a coronavirus task force with VP Mike Pence at its helm. All the latest updates here.
All updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT).
08:00 We have been referring to coronavirus as such, but here's a reminder that the term designated by the WHO is COVID-19. The COVID-19 strain is caused by a member of the coronavirus family. It is closely related to the SARS and MERS viruses, both of which have caused major outbreaks in the past.
07:50 Kuwait has confirmed 43 infections, according to state media. All cases relate to people who had been in Iran.
07:42 The Chinese city of Shenzhen is preparing to outlaw the eating of dogs and cats.
This comes as the country clamps down on the wildlife trade that scientists suspect led to the outbreak.
07:35 Iran's state-run IRNA news agency confirmed that 22 are now dead, with 141 confirmed cases.
06:40 A woman in Japan who contracted coronavirus and then "recovered" has tested positive for a second time, officials confirmed.
At least 186 people in Japan have so far contracted the virus.
06:20 Estonia reported its first case of coronavirus, according to Reuters. Russian media reported the patient is a citizen of Iran.
05:50 With 21 reported cases in Germany, all eyes are now on its most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia where a couple tested positive with coronavirus on Wednesday. Authorities are now calling for people who attended certain Carnival parades to get tested.
05:45 Denmark has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, Reuters reports. The man had recently returned from a ski holiday in northern Italy.
05:20 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that there is every sign a global pandemic is on the way.
"And as a result, we have agreed today and initiated the ... coronavirus emergency response plan," he said at a news conference. Australia will extend a ban on foreigners arriving from China.
05:00 Asian shares fell again on Thursday after Trump announced a step-up in the response to coronavirus. Japan's Nikkei was the biggest loser, shedding over 2% by the middle of the day's trade, while losses were more modest elsewhere. China even recorded a slight rise amid news of a smaller number of daily coronavirus-related deaths.
04:45 A Japanese woman has tested positive for coronavirus a second time just weeks after initial recovery, the first known such case in the country.
04:30 The German Badminton Open which was scheduled to take place in Mülheim an der Ruhr, just north of Düsseldorf, next week has been canceled.
04:26 The 29 new deaths that China reported today are the lowest daily tally in nearly a month.
04:11 Here is a recap of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus' most recent briefing on fighting the virus. He said all countries should make protecting health workers a primacy. He also talked about involving communities.
"We must engage communities to protect people who are most at risk of severe disease, particularly the elderly and people with underlying health conditions," Ghebreyesus said.
He mentioned protecting vulnerable countries as the third priority, while also calling for "concrete actions according to eight pillars." These are:
03:15 China on Wednesday summoned a United States Embassy representative to make "stern representations" after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced its move to expel three journalists from the Wall Street Journal last week.
The two countries have been trading barbs for days after the paper published an opinion piece titled "China is the real sick man of Asia" that criticized the country's response to the coronavirus outbreak. One of the three expelled journalists, Chao Deng, was left stranded in the airport, unable to enter the US due to its travel restrictions. No longer allowed to report, she was limited to sharing her colleagues' work on social media.
02:45 New cases are being reported across Europe. Here is a round-up of the epidemic in the continent:
02:00 South Korea reported 334 new cases, taking the total to 1,595. Daegu remained the worst-hit major city. However, there are signs of the virus spreading further. 55 cases have been reported in Seoul so far and 58 cases in Busan.
01:50 The United States State Department has also raised the alert level for South Korea and has asked American travelers to "reconsider traveling".
01:42 United States and South Korea have postponed joint military exercises, having previously planned to scale them back.
01:38 China reported 433 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday. The country's new death toll stands at 2,774 people.
01:30 Here's an update of the situation in Germany. So far, there are 21 reported cases in four states, with 13 patients cured. No one has died. Fourteen of the cases were in Bavaria, and were among the first anywhere outside China, related to the auto parts supplier Webasto and a visiting Chinese colleague. On Wednesday, Germany's Health Minister Jens Spahn set up a crisis team and said that the country was "at the beginning of an epidemic."
01:00 A crew member of Korean Air who was on flights to Los Angeles has tested positive.
00:32 Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for pilgrims wanting to visit Mecca.
00:20 119 Indians, along with five people from Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru, land in Delhi from Tokyo, after a quarantine period of over 20 days on the coronavirus-hit Japanese cruise ship Diamond Princess, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said on Twitter.
00:05 Trump also appointed Vice President Mike Pence as head of a task force which will respond to the coronavirus outbreak. "Mike is going to be in charge and Mike will report back to me," Trump said.
23:58 Trump said he would boost the funds to deal with coronavirus to "whatever's appropriate," mentioning the ongoing debate in Congress on how much to spend. The White House request for $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) has already been approved, although leading Democrats including Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer had said it was insufficient.
23:47 Trump went on to talk about the 15 US citizens currently identified as having the virus. "Of the 15 people, eight of them have returned to their homes until fully recovered, one is in the hospital, one is fully recovered and one is, we think, in pretty good shape." That last patient was in the process of leaving the hospital and heading home.
Trump said some reporting of the outbreak was excessive, repeatedly referring to flu fatality rates as a comparison
23:44 "Because of all we have done, the risk to the American people remains very low," he said. "We are ready to adapt and we are ready to do whatever we have to as the disease spreads, if it spreads"
23:42 "The number one priority from our standpoint is the health and safety of the American people," says Trump.
23:40 US President Donald Trump starts addressing media on coronavirus.
23:36 US carrier Delta Air Lines is reducing its flights to South Korea while Hawaiian Airlines will stop them entirely.
23:32 Bahrain has suspended flights to and from Iraq and Lebanon, as the number of cases in the tiny country reaches 26.
23:30 The President of Italy's northern region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, has announced he would self-quarantine after one of his staff members tested positive.
23:20 With Iran reporting 19 deaths and 139 infections, neighboring states Afghanistan and Pakistan have swung into action to mitigate a potential health crisis. Islamabad has closed its official border crossings and Kabul has suspended all travel to Iran. Pakistan on Wednesday confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus.
