Coronavirus updates: Iran deputy health minister tests positive for virus

Italy to host European summit seeking to contain the spread

Iran's deputy health minister tests positive for Corona

60 new cases in South Korea

All times in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

14:00 A planned three-week movie shoot in Italy for Tom Cruise's "Mission: Impossible" series has been postponed and Milan cathedral closed.

13:30 Oman identifies two more cases of coronavirus. The two new cases are "linked to travel to Iran", the country's health ministry said.

13:25 An Iranian parliamentary representing Tehran has tested positive for coronavirus.

13:00 Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says he is confident that with measures in place the coronavirus outbreak will be reduced in coming days.

12:51 Bahrain's Health Ministry announces nine new cases of coronavirus.

11:57 Austria confirms first two coronavirus cases, governor of Tyrol province Guenther Platter told Austrian Press Agency (APA). The patients are two 24-year-old Italians who live in Tyrol and were probably infected on a trip to Italy's Lombardy region, Platter was quoted as saying.

11:48 Croatia confirms first case of coronavirus after a young man who recently returned from Italy was found to have become infected, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced.

11:45 Iranian Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi tests positive for coronavirus, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour confirmed. Harirchi, the head of Iran's counter-coronavirus task force, had given a news conference only a day before seeking to minimize the danger posed by the outbreak.

11:30Italian coronavirus cases goes up to 283. For the first time, cases have been reported in Tuscany (one in Florence and one in Pistoia), South Tyrol (one) and Sicily (one).

Coronavirus hits Italy hardest

11:20 Italian police have issued warnings that criminals posing as health inspectors have been using fake identity papers to try gain access into people's homes to steal money and valuables.

11:15 Italian authorities have opened an investigation into skyrocketing online prices for hygiene masks and sanitizing gels following the outbreak in northern Italy. The price of online masks has risen from one cent to €10 each while sanitizing gels went from €7 to €39, the Siciliano reported. Many pharmacists say they have run out of the products.

11:10 World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Christian Lindmeier warned countries that the virus is "literally knocking at the door" and said its officials were meeting in Rome to discuss the "pretty strong" measures taken in Italy.

10:40 Japan's biggest advertising agency Dentsu says one of the employees at its headquarters has been infected with coronavirus. Dentsu has instructed all-HQ based employees to work from home.

10:05 Iran's Health Ministry urged all people in Iran to stay at home after 34 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, spokesperson Kianoush Jahanpour told state TV, adding that the national death toll has reached 16.

09:35 Iraqi Health Ministry announces four cases of coronavirus in Kirkuk, according to a state news agency.

09:30 Spanish health authorities carry-out tests on hundreds of tourists in the Canary Islands after an Italian doctor tested positive for the coronavirus. Spain's government spokesperson has said the wife of the patient is also in hospital. People in a Tenerife hotel, where the Italian doctor had stayed in, are being confined to their rooms in a lockdown as tests are conducted.

08:52 The European Parliament says its employees should "stay home in self-isolation" if they recently traveled to the regions in northern Italy affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The institution recommends that employees work from home for 14 days, where they should check their temperature twice daily.

08:43 Coronavirus concerns have caused an influential Shi'ite cleric in Iraq to suspend calls for political protest.

08:38 Italy's sports ministry confirms that select soccer matches in the areas of the country affected the coronavirus outbreak will go ahead without spectators.

08:30 Italy's prime minister Giuseppe Conte has blamed the management of an unnamed hospital in northern Italy for failing to follow protocols for dealing with the virus outbreak.

08:23 Iraq 's health ministry says it is indefinitely extending an entry ban on travelers from China and Iran and that it will institute a similar ban on travelers from Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and Singapore. Diplomats, official delegations, and Iraqi nationals are exempt.

08:19 Japanese media reports that a fourth person has died after contracting coronavirus while aboard the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that spent two weeks quarantined in a harbor in Japan.

08:10 Iran's state media says three more people have died from coronavirus, taking the Iranian death toll to 15.

07:58 The UK is officially advising people who recently visited northern Italy to self isolate, even if they don't show symptoms of being ill. Italy is trying to contain the worst outbreak of coronavirus in Europe.

07:51 Kuwait reports that the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to eight, all people who recently returned from Iran.

07:10 Dubai International Airport announces United Arab Emirates has suspended all flights to and from Iran, with the exception of Tehran, until further notice.

06:40 Two more Iranians infected with coronavirus have died, local media website Eghtesaonline reported, raising the national toll to 14.

06:25 Japan urges companies to recommend staggered shifts and remote work. It also called for people with symptoms of cold or fever to stay at home.

05:44 South Korea postpones next month's table tennis world championships, which were scheduled for March 22-29 in the southern city of Busan. The event has been pushed back provisionally to June 21-28, organizers said.

05:02 Hong Kong government extends suspension of schools to April 20.

04:37 Italy will be hosting a coronavirus summit with the health ministries from neighboring countries Austria, France, Slovenia, Switzerland, Germany and Croatia later on Tuesday. After the detection of seven deaths and 220 cases in Italy, Europe is mobilizing in a bid to control the spread.

04:29 US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the Trump administration's request for $2.5 billion (€2.3 billion) funds to address coronavirus was "long overdue" and "completely inadequate." She also said the house would quickly advance a sufficient fund for the public health crisis.

04:13 Bahrain suspended all flights to Dubai over fears of the spread of coronavirus for at least 48 hours. Bahrain's first case of the virus was someone who transited through Dubai while traveling from Iran.

03:49 The WHO asked countries to brace for a potential pandemic of the COVID-19. But it still believes the virus can be stopped.

03:11 Update: China reported 71 new deaths, apart from the 508 new coronavirus cases. 68 of the deaths were in Wuhan, where the outbreak was first detected.

02:43 A fourth person has died on a quarantined cruise ship, off the coast of Japan, local media reported. The victim was a man in his eighties.

02:36 South Korea will be testing all members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the city of Daegu. This church was at the center of the outbreak in the country, and is believed to have about 215,000 members. Out of the 60 new cases reported today, 16 were from Daegu.

02:06 Several sports events, including the Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix, have already been canceled in light of the outbreak. However, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said it is too soon to talk about canceling the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, scheduled to begin on July 24.

Germany aims to contain coronavirus

01:41 The Trump administration has asked Congress to allocate $2.5 billion to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

01:35 The US Center for Disease Control has advised Americans to avoid all non-essential travel to South Korea, a slightly milder advisory than the one already imposed on China.

01:25 While China has been seeing a decline in the number of cases, its Hubei province reported a rise. The number rose to 499 on February 24, from 398 just a day ago. Mainland China reported 508 new cases, bringing the total to 77,658.

01:15 South Korea reported 60 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 893. The country had earlier declared red alert after a sudden spike in cases.

00:49 Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index opened more than 3.5% down on Tuesday, as fears of the coronavirus gripped the markets. The broader Topix index shed an almost identical percentage at the opening bell. Wall Street markets had also closed sharply down on Monday, following the virus' continued spread in Europe and Italy in particular. In Japan, Monday was a national holiday, meaning it was traders' first chance to react.

00:37 South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, in an interview with Yonhap news agency said that she felt Israel's recent entry ban on South Koreans was excessive. "We are closely watching measures by each country, and our diplomatic missions are closely communicating with their host countries to prevent them from making excessive responses," she said.

00:28 US and South Korean militaries will consider scaling back joint exercises due to concerns about COVID-19. These exercises are held throughout the year, to boost military preparedness for both nations in case of potential combat against North Korea. South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo said that there have been 13 confirmed cases of the disease in the South Korean military.

