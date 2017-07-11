Coronavirus updates: Europe clamps down as second wave hits home

Nine French cities, including Paris and Marseille, begin nightly curfews on Saturday

London and seven other areas have been deemed level two on the UK's virus alert level, while Liverpool is level three, the most severe on the scale

Germany ramps up restrictions as daily cases hit record high

The Czech Republic, Italy, Bosnia, Austria, Croatia and Poland have also reported daily high figures

The European Commission describes situation as "worrisome" and calls for tough action

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

15:17 Italy has registered a record daily high figure of 8,804 infections, the country's health ministry announced. It exceeds any figure Italy has previously posted, including when it was inundated with cases as it became Europe's hardest hit country in the early stages of the crisis. The number is also a significant jump on Wednesday's figure of 7,332.

15:01 The Polish government is on the verge of announcing tougher coronavirus measures after a record high of 8,100 new cases. Citizens are bracing themselves for a tightening of restrictions on daily life as a result.

Doctors in Poland have urged the government to provide more support for the country's overwhelmed healthcare system.

14:55 It has been a troubled week for Europe as the Netherlands closed its bars and restaurants, and the Czech Republic and Northern Ireland shut down schools.

The Czech Republic's Health Ministry confirmed more than 9,500 new infections on Wednesday, over 900 more than the previous daily high. The government has reacted by announcing that the military will urgently set up a COVID-19 hospital at Prague's exhibition center.

"We have to build extra capacity as soon as possible,'' Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. "We have no time. The prognosis is not good."

14:44 Kamala Harris, US presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate, has temporarily put a stop to all travel arrangements after her communications director tested positive for the coronavirus, the campaign team said, adding that Harris had not come into "close contact" with the staffer.

14:35 The World Health Organization has said the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Europe is of "great concern" and the stricter measures across the continent are "absolutely necessary" to help stem the tide.

"Daily numbers of cases are up, hospital admissions are up," said the WHO's regional director for Europe Hans Kluge. But "we are not" in the situation experienced in March and April, he said.

14:23 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has left the meeting of EU leaders in Brussels to immediately self-isolate after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus. Von der Leyen tweeted: "I have just been informed that a member of my front office has tested positive to COVID-19 this morning. I myself have tested negative. However as a precaution I am immediately leaving the European Council to go into self-isolation."

Von der Leyen has been attending a Brussels summit, along with the bloc's 27 leaders and European Council President Charles Michel, to discuss Brexit and the latest coronavirus developments across the continent.

14:00 Stricter restrictions will come into effect in London as of Saturday, the mayor of the British capital has announced.

The coronavirus is "spreading rapidly in every corner of our city," Sadiq Khan said in front of the 25 members of the London Assembly that is elected to hold the mayor accountable.

The tougher measures include restricting meetings indoors between two separate households. Outdoor gatherings are still permitted, as long as it is six people or fewer.

"Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners' lives by myself, London

council leaders and by ministers," Khan said. Locals were also advised to limit their use of public transport.

"I must warn Londoners that we've got a difficult winter ahead," Khan said.

London has now moved to the second highest level in England's three-tier warning system, alongside other regions such as York and Essex, Health Minister Matt Hancock told parliament. Liverpool is at level three, the most severe on the scale, where social mixing is kept to a bare minimum, including the closure of pubs.

13:38 Nine French cities, including Paris and Marseille, are coming to terms with an impending nine-hour curfew which is due to start at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and will be a daily occurrence for at least four weeks.

Those that are not exempt from the curfew, such as people who work during those hours, will be hit with a €135 fine ($159) should they contravene the restriction.

13:29 Germany has reported 6,638 new coronavirus cases in its daily update, the most it has recorded since the virus first emerged in the country.

As a result of increasing numbers of infections, German citizens' behavior in the coming weeks will influence how Christmas is celebrated this year, Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned.

The news comes in the wake of Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing tougher restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.