Coronavirus updates: Europe clamps down as second wave hits home

Nine French cities, including Paris and Marseille, begin nightly curfews on Saturday

London and seven other areas have been deemed level two on the UK's virus alert level, while Liverpool is level three, the most severe tier on the scale

Germany ramps up restrictions as daily cases hit record high

European Commission describes situation as "worrisome" and calls for tough action

All times in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

14:00 Stricter restrictions will come into effect in London as of Saturday, the mayor of the British capital has announced.

The coronavirus is "spreading rapidly in every corner of our city," Sadiq Khan said in front of the 25 members of the London Assembly that is elected to hold the mayor accountable.

The tougher measures include restricting meetings indoors between two separate households. Outdoor gatherings are still permitted, as long as it is six people or fewer.

"Nobody wants to see more restrictions, but this is deemed to be necessary in order to protect Londoners' lives by myself, London

council leaders and by ministers," Khan said. Locals were also advised to limit their use of public transport.

"I must warn Londoners that we've got a difficult winter ahead," Khan said.

London has now moved to the second highest level in England's three-tier warning system, alongside other regions such as York and Essex, Health Minister Matt Hancock told parliament. Liverpool is at level three, the most severe on the scale, where social mixing is kept to a bare minimum, including the closure of pubs.

13:38 Nine French cities, including Paris and Marseille, are coming to terms with an impending nine-hour curfew which is due to start at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and will be a daily occurrence for at least four weeks.

Those that are not exempt from the curfew, such as people who work during those hours, will be hit with a €135 fine ($159) should they contravene the restriction.

13:29 Germany has reported 6,638 new coronavirus cases in its daily update, the most it has recorded since the virus first emerged in the country.

As a result of increasing numbers of infections, German citizens' behavior in the coming weeks will influence how Christmas is celebrated this year, Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned.

The news comes in the wake of Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing tougher restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

jsi/rs (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.