Coronavirus updates: China's new cases drop below 100

China reports decrease in new cases.

US warns against travel to Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan.

WHO describes outbreak as "deeply concerning."

Global death toll rises above 3,400.

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

03:44 Chinese exports this year have fallen 17.4%, the biggest drop since February of last year when the US-China trade war was heating up.

03:22 Mexican authorities reported their sixth confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. The man, who contracted the virus abroad, is in "grave condition."

02:48 The US State Department warned its nationals against traveling to the central Asian countries of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, citing coronavirus concerns.

02:02 Iceland declared a state of emergency after two Icelandic nationals contracted the novel coronavirus in the country. The new cases brought the total number of cases to 43, reported Iceland Monitor news site.

Italy has become one of the hardest hit countries in Europe

01:53 The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said at least two attendees of its annual conference in Washington have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

01:32 Two health screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, reported Reuters news agency, citing an internal document.

01:18 South Korea reported 174 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

00:37 Saudi Arabia limited landed crossings with Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, citing concerns about the coronavirus, reported the official SPA news agency.

00:24 Chinese authorities report 99 new cases, marking a drop from 143 a day before. The death toll in China reached 3,070 of which the overwhelming majority is located in the Hubei province, dubbed the epicenter of the outbreak.

