 Coronavirus updates: Asian stocks plunge, infections rise globally | News | DW | 09.03.2020

News

Japan's stock market has plunged more than 6%, while China has reported a second day of no new locally transmitted infections outside Hubei province, the outbreak's epicenter. Follow DW for the latest on the epidemic.

Health workers transport a patient

  • Italy imposes restrictions in northern provinces
  • Asian stocks nosedive over rise in COVID-19 cases worldwide
  • First person dies of coronavirus in Latin America

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

03:31 France has banned gatherings of 1,000 and more people in an effort to contain the spread of the virus. The government had previously banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people. With more than 1,100 cases recorded, France is the second worst affected European nation after Italy. Two French MPs have also been tested positively for coronavirus.

Tourists at the Louvre wearing masks. (Reuters/B. Tessier)

France is the second worst affected European nation.

02:54 China closed a majority of the makeshift hospitals it opened to deal with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

01:37 Argentina registered the first death from coronavirus in Latin America. The 64-year-old Buenos Aires resident, who had returned from Europe testing positive, had already been suffering from a variety of illness when he contracted the disease.

Read more: A coronavirus vaccine isn't coming very quickly

Infographic on ways to protect yourself from coronavirus

01:22 Albania reported its first coronavirus infections. A father and son who had returned from Italy tested positive for the disease. More than 400,000 Albanians live in neighboring Italy across the Adriatic Sea.

01:00 Two US Republican congress members, House Representative Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz, announced they would self-quarantine after having brief contact with a man who tested positive for coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference nearly two weeks ago.

Read more: Opinion: We need to deal with our coronavirus panic

Watch video 02:10

Italy adjusts to the new reality of the coronavirus

00:30 Japan’s benchmark Nikkei plunged more than 6% over major concerns about the economic fallout of the epidemic and the yen's surge against major currencies, dragging stock markets in Asia along with it.

00:13 Mainland China reported 40 new cases and 22 deaths by the end of March 8. Hubei province, which has been the epicenter of the outbreak, reported 36 new cases and 21 deaths.

But for the second straight day, no new locally transmitted cases were reported outside Hubei province.

Read more: Coronavirus in Germany: Health care system under pressure

jcg/ls (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Watch video 00:36

'False hope to say virus will disappear in summer'

