Coronavirus: UK wants visitors from Spain to self-isolate

The UK has removed Spain from their list of safe travel destinations, prompting changes for tourists as coronavirus cases in Spain continued to spike.

''Following a significant change over the last week in both the level and pace of change in confirmed cases, Spain has been removed from the list of countries where people do not have to self-isolate when arriving into to the UK,'' Britain's transport ministry said.

Read more: Where are we heading? Tourism after the coronavirus crisis

Sudden move

Starting on Sunday, travelers returning from Spain to England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales are required to quarantine for a period of fourteen days, according to the new government regulations. The rules will apply to those returning from mainland Spain as well as from Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

The ministry has also advised against non-essential travel to Spain.

Watch video 02:50 Share Agricultural companies: Spain's new coronavirus hotspots Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3fI1h Agricultural companies: Spain's new coronavirus hotspots

The move has put tour operators under pressure. A spokesperson for TUI, Europe's largest tour operator, said the company was canceling all departures from the UK to Spain on Sunday, and reviewing future flights. "We're incredibly disappointed that we didn't get more notice of this announcement, or that this decision wasn't made yesterday, as many Brits travel on holiday at the weekend," said TUI's UK managing director, Andrew Flintham.

Flight operators EasyJet and British Airways said they would be conducting all flights as scheduled.

Read more: Coronavirus in Mallorca: The party's over for tourists amid new lockdown

Spain is currently facing fears of a second wave of infections, as 900 new cases have been recorded daily in the past two days.

Tourism in Europe affected

Britain's move followed Norway's decision on Friday to impose a 10-day quarantine on people arriving from Spain. France too, has advised travelers not to visit Spain's north-eastern region of Catalonia.

This sudden decision by the UK is likely to affect Spain's tourism industry. Last year, Britain contributed 20% of tourists to Spain, higher than any other nation.

A spokesperson from the Spanish foreign ministry said that the country respected Britain's decision, while stating that the country was safe, with only localized, isolated and controlled outbreaks.

Europe had reopened tourism just a few weeks ago, boosting the industry which had come to a standstill since the coronavirus outbreak. Spain, which had been badly affected by the pandemic, had started reopening its economy just over a month ago. The country has seen 28,000 deaths and more than 272,000 infections.

The Catalonian region reported 1,493 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Saturday. Local authorities have shut down night clubs, and asked Barcelona residents to stay indoors.

Britain has been the worst-affected nation in Europe, with more than 328,000 cases and more than 45,600 deaths.

tg/dj (AFP, AP, Reuters)