Coronavirus: UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, first in world

Britain on Wednesday said it had approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for use and that it will be rolled out from next week.

"The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the government said.

"The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."

"From early next week we will start a program of vaccinating people against COVID-19 here in this country," British Health Minister Matt Hancock told Sky News, calling the regulator's decision "fantastic news."

mo/sm (Reuters, AFP)