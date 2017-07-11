Coronavirus: UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

British regulators on Wednesday approved a coronavirus vaccine designed by scientists at the University of Oxford.

The UK has ordered 100 million doses from the manufacturer AstraZeneca — enough to vaccinate 50 million people.

The approval, by the medicines regulator, means the vaccine is both safe and effective.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said in an interview that the government "can accelerate the vaccine rollout” now this Oxford jab has been approved

The UK already approved the use earlier this month of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which was developed by German scientists.

“This brings forward the day when we can get our lives back to normal," he told British broadcaster Sky News. "We can say now with confidence that we can get out of this by spring."

Tests began on Oxford-AstraZeneca early in 2020, with the initial clinical trials being carried out in April.

But this second vaccine is expected to leald to a significant increase in vaccination as it is cheaper and easier to produce than the Pfizer-BioNTech jab.

The German-developed vaccine must keep at -70C, while the Oxford version can be kept in an ordinary refrigrator, making it easier to deliver to those who need it.

jf/rt (Reuters, dpa)