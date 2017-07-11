 Coronavirus: Two-thirds of Germans willing to receive COVID vaccine | News | DW | 25.12.2020

News

Coronavirus: Two-thirds of Germans willing to receive COVID vaccine

A poll has shown a large majority of people in Germany want to receive the vaccine which is due for rollout on December 27. Nevertheless, more than half of the survey's participants were concerned about side effects.

BioNtech-Pfizer vaccine

Germany is set to begin vaccinating people on December 27

Almost two-thirds of Germans have shown a willingness to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by news agency DPA. 

Indeed, many are in a hurry to be vaccinated, with 32% saying they wanted it to happen as soon as possible.

A further 33% said they were happy to receive the vaccine, but were slightly more hesitant as they wanted to wait and see what kind of effect it has on recipients.

Some 19% said they do not want to receive the vaccine at all, while 16% remain undecided. 

  • Medical personnel injects the vaccine to a military personnel in Mexico

    Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine

    Mexico

    Mexico's military is in charge of running the vaccination program, which began on Tuesday. The country will be administering 125,000 doses of the newly approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. For now, only medical staff in two out of Mexico's 32 states — Mexico city and the northern state of Coahuila — will be vaccinated.

  • A senior citizen receives the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine at a private nursing home in Israel

    Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine

    Israel

    Israel kicked off its vaccination drive on Sunday. On day 1, health workers, the PM and the defense forces received the vaccine, while those above 60 started receiving the vaccine from Monday. Israel aims to vaccinate at least 2 million people by January.

  • US President-elect Joe Biden receives the coronavirus vaccine

    Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine

    United States

    The US has approved two vaccines in order to speed up the roll out of the vaccine to its population. President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday. The politician emphasized the safety of the vaccine, and even praised President Donald Trump, saying the current administration "deserves some credit" for getting the vaccine distribution "off the ground."

  • UK Corona-Pandemie Impfung

    Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine

    United Kingdom

    The UK started its vaccination program earlier this month. The first 800,000 doses of the vaccine will be given to people over 80 who are hospitalized, along with healthcare workers. There is speculation on whether the vaccine will be effective against the new strain of the coronavirus, but BioNTech, the German partner of Pfizer in the coronavirus vaccine, has said that its vaccine could work.

  • Healthcare worker receives vaccine in Canada

    Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine

    Canada

    Canada's health regulator gave an emergency approval to Pfizer's vaccine earlier this month. The country will receive up to 249,000 doses of the vaccine in December. The country has started rolling out the vaccine to its healthcare workers.

  • A medical worker injects the Sputnik V vaccine to a patient at a military hospital in Russia

    Countries start rolling out coronavirus vaccine

    Russia

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a mass inoculation campaign this month. Doctors, teachers and social workers are first in line to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Meanwhile, clinics in Moscow have also begun to offer the vaccine.


Side effect worries

More than half of the respondents — 57% — said they were concerned about the potential side effects of being inoculated.

Germany plans to begin its vaccination program on December 27, giving priority to those aged 80 and above, as well as people living and working in care homes.

Health care workers at risk of infection, including those working in emergency rooms and in intensive care units, will also be prioritized.

The YouGov survey found that those who were older were more keen to be vaccinated, with 71% of those above the age of 55 willing, compared to 54% of people between the ages of 18 and 24 sharing the same enthusiasm.

Watch video 07:03

Coronavirus vaccine rollout

Political clues

The way someone was likely to vote also gave an indication of their keenness to receive the jab.

Almost half of supporters of the far-right Alternative for Germany party — 49% — showed a reluctance to be vaccinated, the survey showed.

Green Party voters demonstrated no such hesitation, however, with 82% saying they wanted to receive the vaccine.

Some 2,035 people took part in the survey. It was conducted between December 21 and December 23.

Watch video 01:44

New coronavirus strain vaccine can be developed in 6 weeks, says BioNTech CEO

