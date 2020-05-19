 Coronavirus turns Germans more critical of US: survey | News | DW | 18.05.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus turns Germans more critical of US: survey

Germans view the United States less positively since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis while their attitudes toward China have improved, according to a new survey.

Coronavirus turns Germans more critical of US: survey

In a poll of 1,000 Germans conducted by Kantar Public for the German nonprofit Koerber Foundation, 73% stated that their opinion about the United States had deteriorated due to the current health crisis caused by the novel coronavirus.  

This contrasted with 36% of respondents who said their views about China, where the new coronavirus was first detected late last year, had become more negative due to the pandemic.

While one out of four survey participants said that their opinion of China had improved, 71% backed the statement that China could have been more transparent in its crisis management to slow down the spread of the virus.

The shift in attitudes means that only 37% of Germans still want closer ties with the United States, sharply down from 50% in the last survey conducted in September 2019. This compares with 36% who are in favor of closer ties with China, clearly up from 24% in the previous poll.

Read more: Does US-China coronavirus blame game threaten scientific investigation?

'A worrying trend'

"Germans' skepticism about the United States is growing, a worrying trend that should give political decision-makers on both sides of the Atlantic food for thought," said Nora Mueller, an expert on international affairs at the Koerber Foundation.

More than 4.7 million people worldwide have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 315,000 deaths have been recorded, including about 90,000 in the US and over 160,000 in Europe, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Those figures are believed to understate the true dimensions of the outbreak because of limited testing, differences in counting the dead and concealment by some governments.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked China and the World Health Organization (WHO), claiming the UN agency helped Beijing conceal the extent of the outbreak in its early stages.

Watch video 02:20

What is China’s role in the global coronavirus outbreak?

kmr/sri (Reuters, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Facing COVID-19, World Health Organization in crisis mode

The WHO is holding its annual policy meeting — a virtual, heavily curtailed event due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is dominating the agenda, but the agency also has a potential US funding cut on its plate. (18.05.2020)  

Coronavirus crisis sees China losing 'soft-power leverage'

The head of the European Chamber of Commerce in China says the Asian country has lost some of its influence in the world. But he doesn't expect a fundamental rethinking of economic ties in the wake of the crisis. (13.05.2020)  

Related content

USA Corona-Pandemie | Präsident Trump

Coronavirus latest: Trump says he takes malaria drug for COVID-19  19.05.2020

Despite warnings from health agencies and experts, US President Donald Trump said he was taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest. 

Berlon | Videokonferenz Emmanuel Macron und Angela Merkel

Coronavirus latest: France, Germany propose vast recovery fund 18.05.2020

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron propose a major financial recovery fund worth €500 billion. Restrictions are continuing to lift in Europe, with businesses and schools set to reopen. Follow DW for the latest.

Coronavirus | Japan | Atemmaske

Facing COVID-19, World Health Organization in crisis mode 18.05.2020

The WHO is holding its annual policy meeting — a virtual, heavily curtailed event due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 is dominating the agenda, but the agency also has a potential US funding cut on its plate.

Advertisement