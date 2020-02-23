Coronavirus: Turkey closes border with Iran

Iran has reported 43 infections, with eight deaths and now Turkey has responded by closing its border. Iran is one of the hardest hit countries outside of China.
Turkey will "temporarily" close its border with Iran due to coronavirus fears, it announced on Sunday.
Iran has seen a recent spate of cases and Turkey has taken the precautionary measure to prevent the virus from spreading, it said.
The Islamic Republic has reported 43 cases in total, with eight deaths. It is highest death toll from the virus outside of China.
"We have decided to shut the land border temporarily after an increase in the number of cases in our neighbor Iran," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told reporters.
The land and railway borders will be closed from 5 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Sunday, the minister said.
He added that air traffic from Iran into Turkey would also be stopped from 8 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Sunday but departures to Iran could continue.
Koca said Turkey was "alarmed" by the increasing number of infections in Iran and forced to take the measures after speaking with the Iranian authorities.
Afghanistan bans travel to and from Iran, Pakistan closes Iranian border
Shortly after Turkey's announcement came the news that Afghanistan would ban travel to and from Iran over virus fears. So far there have been three suspected infections reported in Afghanistan's western province of Herat.
"To prevent the spread of the novel #coronavirus and protect the public, Afghanistan suspends all passenger movement (air and ground) to and from Iran. The suspension also includes the import of poultry products (eggs and chicken) from Iran and Pakistan," the office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan said in a statement on Twitter.
Pakistan also said it would close its border with Iran.
