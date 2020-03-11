Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days

WHO says its "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the outbreak"

Italy, the worst-hit country after China, has reported a daily spike and has over 12,000 confirmed cases

In Europe, there are more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 930 people have died from the virus so far

Italy has ordered all establishments shut except for pharmacies and food stores

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that two-thirds of Germany may get coronavirus

Read more: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

02:23 The organizer of the Bucharest Pride celebration in Romania said that the event would be delayed by at least three months due to coronavirus. The event typically attracts about 10,000 people, and was postponed from May 23 until August or September.

02:14 Guyana confirmed its first case in a Guyanese woman who died after returning to the South American country last week from the United States. The 52-year-old woman sought medical care after arriving in Guyana on March 5 and died Wednesday morning, a statement issued by President David Granger said.

Earlier tests diagnosed her with uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension, but more tests on Wednesday afternoon after she died confirmed she had coronavirus

02:05 Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency in the US capital as the number of identified cases reached 10. "We're not in a vacuum. Our country is experiencing this and our world is experiencing this," he told a news conference.

01:59 The classification of coronavirus as a pandemic will have an impact on discussions about the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, but for now cancellation is unthinkable, Kyodo News quoted Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike as saying on Thursday.

01:39 The NBA announced it will suspend the season after Utah Jazz player Rudy Govert tested positive for coronavirus. The move came shortly after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

01:20 Tom Hanks has announced that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. He said that he and Wilson, who are both 63, were tested in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive," Hanks said in a tweet.

01:15 US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from EU countries except the United Kingdom for 30 days. He said the restrictions were "strong but necessary."

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," he said. The new rules will be effective from midnight on Friday. He also urged Congress to pass tax relief measures. "I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. Hopefully they will consider this very strongly," he said.

00:53 Cuba has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, according to its state broadcaster. The patients are Italians who had traveled to the country on Monday.

00:40 Mainland China declared 11 new coronavirus deaths and 15 new cases on March 11, down from 22 deaths and 24 new cases on March 10. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,793.

00:24 Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned its citizens and residents frpm traveling to European Union states, according Saudi state television.

00:09 US President Donald Trump is considering implementing travel restrictions and a mandatory quarantine for travelers returning from European countries. He is set to address the nation about potential restrictions on television at 21:00 EST (1:00 UTC).

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted, "We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible."

23:52 Australia announced an A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) (€10.11 billion) spending plan to curb the economic impact of coronavirus, and avert the country's first recession in 29 years. The spending plan is equivalent to about 1.2% of the country's GDP.

23:44 El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has imposed a 21-day nationwide quarantine, meaning that no foreigner will be able to enter the country unless they are a resident or a diplomat. The country currently has no confirmed cases.

23:20 "Bottom line, it's going to get worse," said Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The statement comes as Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the White House on the government's response to the outbreak.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)