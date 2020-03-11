 Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days | News | DW | 12.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Trump suspends all travel from Europe to US for 30 days

US President Donald Trump has introduced a travel ban from European countries amid concern over the spread of coronavirus. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.

US-Präsident Trump spricht über die Reaktion der USA auf die COVID-19-Coronavirus-Pandemie (Reuters/D. Mills)

  • WHO says its "deeply concerned by the alarming levels of the spread and severity of the outbreak" 
  • Italy, the worst-hit country after China, has reported a daily spike and has over 12,000 confirmed cases 
  • In Europe, there are more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases and 930 people have died from the virus so far
  • Italy has ordered all establishments shut except for pharmacies and food stores
  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that two-thirds of Germany may get coronavirus

Read moreWhat you need to know about the coronavirus

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

01:39 The NBA announced it will suspend the season after a player on the Utah Jazz team tested positive for coronavirus. The move came shortly after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

01:20 Tom Hanks has announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

01:15 US President Donald Trump has suspended all travel from EU countries except the United Kingdom for 30 days. He said the restrictions were "strong but necessary."

"To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days," he said. The new rules will be effective from midnight on Friday. He also urged Congress to pass tax relief measures. "I am calling on Congress to provide Americans with immediate payroll tax relief. Hopefully they will consider this very strongly," he said.

00:53 Cuba has confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus, according to its state broadcaster. The patients are Italians who had traveled to the country on Monday.

00:40 Mainland China declared 11 new coronavirus deaths and 15 new cases on March 11, down from 22 deaths and 24 new cases on March 10. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 80,793.

00:24 Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned its citizens and residents frpm traveling to European Union states, according Saudi state television. 

00:09 US President Donald Trump is considering implementing travel restrictions and a mandatory quarantine for travelers returning from European countries. He is set to address the nation about potential restrictions on television at 21:00 EST (1:00 UTC).

Earlier in the day, Trump tweeted, "We must beat it as quickly and safely as possible."

23:52 Australia announced an A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) (€10.11 billion) spending plan to curb the economic impact of coronavirus, and avert the country's first recession in 29 years. The spending plan is equivalent to about 1.2% of the country's GDP.

23:44 El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele has imposed a 21-day nationwide quarantine, meaning that no foreigner will be able to enter the country unless they are a resident or a diplomat. The country currently has no confirmed cases. 

23:20 "Bottom line, it's going to get worse," said Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The statement comes as Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the White House on the government's response to the outbreak. 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/rc (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Related content

Slovakai Bratislava | Desinfizierung eines Busses wegen Coronavirus

Coronavirus: WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic 11.03.2020

WHO has said COVID-19 "can be characterized as a pandemic," while experts have said the coronavirus is likely to be 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu. Follow DW for the latest coronavirus updates.

Griechenland Insel Lesbos neue Migranten

Coronavirus: How are Middle East refugee camps prepared? 11.03.2020

With the Syrian health care system "on its knees," according to the World Health Organization, refugee camps across the region are also facing the potential threat of COVID-19. So far, no cases have been found.

DW The Day Moderator Brent Goff (Artikelbild Detailseite)

The Day with Brent Goff: Coronavirus Pandemic 11.03.2020

The World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. German Chancellor Merkel warned 70 percent of the population will probably catch the virus. Plus, in the US Bernie Sanders remains defiant despite election losses.

Advertisement