Coronavirus trend: The pandemic is far from over

These charts and this article are updated every Friday between 1pm and 4pm (CET +1h).

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue part of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section reported zero new cases both this week (past seven days) and the week before.

Currently, that is the case for 27 out of 209 countries and territories.

Please note: The number of newly reported cases highly depends on a country’s ability to conduct tests and its strategy for administering tests.

What is the current Covid-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as country-wide spread – in the past 14 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many cases this week as last week:

Asia : Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Palestinian territories, Syria

: Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Palestinian territories, Syria Africa : Burkina Faso, Burundi, Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia

: Burkina Faso, Burundi, Congo, Madagascar, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia Americas : Argentina, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Paraguay, US Virgin Islands, Uruguay

: Argentina, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Paraguay, US Virgin Islands, Uruguay Europe : Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia

: Croatia, Montenegro, Slovakia Oceania: Guam, New Zealand

More cases this week than last week:

Asia : Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan

: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, India, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Nepal, Oman, Philippines, United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan Africa : Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara

: Algeria, Benin, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Mauritania, Mauritius, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Uganda, Western Sahara Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, Venezuela

: Antigua and Barbuda, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, Turks and Caicos Islands, United States of America, Venezuela Europe : Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine

: Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Germany, Luxembourg, Monaco, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine Oceania: Australia, Papua New Guinea

About the same number of cases in both weeks (no change or plus/minus seven cases):

Asia : Bhutan, Cambodia, Cyprus, Thailand, Vietnam

: Bhutan, Cambodia, Cyprus, Thailand, Vietnam Africa : Angola, Chad, Gambia

: Angola, Chad, Gambia Americas: Belize, Bermuda, Curaçao

Europe: Albania, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Jersey, Norway, San Marino

Fewer cases this week than last week:

Asia : Afghanistan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Maldives, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkey, Yemen

: Afghanistan, China, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Maldives, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkey, Yemen Africa : Comoros, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe

: Comoros, Egypt, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Mozambique, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe Americas : Canada, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru, Suriname

: Canada, Ecuador, Haiti, Peru, Suriname Europe: Belarus, Denmark, France, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Republic of Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Russia, Spain, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Less than half as many cases as last week

Asia : Georgia, Malaysia, Myanmar

: Georgia, Malaysia, Myanmar Africa : Botswana, Djibouti, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Zambia

: Botswana, Djibouti, Eritrea, Guinea-Bissau, Sao Tome and Principe, Zambia Americas : Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Chile, Cuba, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago

: Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Chile, Cuba, Nicaragua, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago Europe: Andorra, Ireland, Latvia, Malta

Zero cases this week as well as last week:

Asia : Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Timor-Leste

: Brunei Darussalam, Laos, Timor-Leste Africa : Seychelles, Tanzania

: Seychelles, Tanzania Americas : Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Greenland, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten (Dutch part)

: Anguilla, Aruba, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Falkland Islands (Malvinas), Greenland, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Europe : Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Holy See, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein

: Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Guernsey, Holy See, Isle of Man, Liechtenstein Oceania: Fiji, French Polynesia, New Caledonia, Northern Mariana Islands

How has the Covid-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The picture remains almost unchanged.

