Coronavirus: Travel rules keep Vietnamese expats stuck in Germany

When Nga Nguyen inquired at a travel agency about traveling from Germany to Vietnam with her family to visit her gravely ill grandmother, she was shocked to discover that it would be far more difficult and expensive than she had imagined.

"They told me that it's €4,300 ($5,090) per person," Nguyen told DW. The 31-year-old said she had expected the price to be around €1,500 - 2,000, which would be around double the airfare for a round trip from Europe to Southeast Asia before the pandemic hit.

The package the agency offered included a one-way ticket to Vietnam, a mandatory 14-day quarantine at a hotel, and a fee to process administrative documents with the embassy.

On top of this, she would also have to pay another €600-700 to fly back to Germany at the end of her trip.

The exorbitant cost has put the family off flying back to Vietnam. They are now resting their hopes on the unlikely easing of COVID travel restrictions and the health of Nguyen's grandmother not deteriorating further.

"After learning about my grandma's health condition, we really wanted to go back home. But it is not as easy as we thought. The quarantine takes so long, and we don't know what will happen," said Nguyen.

What are Vietnam's travel rules?

Vietnamese citizens who want to go home have to get on a waiting list, which they can do by contacting their embassy and filling out a form. Only those with urgent needs, like holders of expiring residence permits or visas or graduating students are given priority.

Vietnam has used strict rules to keep coronavirus in check

"For Vietnamese students or those who travel and work in Germany for a short period of time, it will be easier for them to get a flight," said Nguyen who has been living in Germany for a decade. "It's much more difficult for those with permanent residence," she added.

With only one or two repatriation flights per month from Germany to Vietnam, the waiting time could be as long as several months, making planning ahead another headache for people who are stuck abroad.

Those returning to Vietnam also have to bear in mind the cost of the mandatory 14-day quarantine. It ranges from €700 to €2,600 depending on the quality of the hotel, while it's only around €70 at army-run quarantine camps.

Skyrocketing costs

The price and waiting time have deterred other Vietnamese from going back home, including Linh Pham (name changed), who hasn’t seen her family and friends in Vietnam in almost three years since coming to Germany to pursue a master's degree.

Her plan to visit family in March last year had to be scrapped when the pandemic hit. Like many, she couldn’t foresee how long those plans would be shelved.

She thought she would be able to go during Christmas but the price had skyrocketed to €2,000 for a one-way ticket. That’s not counting the cost of the quarantine, which she’d have to pay for herself

"I miss home a lot and really want to go back. I have this constant fear everyday, of 'what if something happens but you really cannot go home?' … 'What if you lose someone and can never see them again?'" Pham told DW.

Vietnam has started its vaccine campaign

It’s been a year since the 28-year-old started working from home. While Pham enjoys not having to commute, she's bored of not meeting people face to face, and has watched from afar as her homeland has navigated the pandemic with relatively few restrictions on public life.

With a rising number of coronavirus cases in Germany, the nationwide lockdown measures have been extended until mid-April amid a third wave of infections.

Despite the worsening COVID situation in Europe, Pham still holds on to the hope that she might finally go back to Vietnam to see her family this summer — as long as she doesn’t have to fork over several thousand euros to make the trip.

"I will make sure I do all the necessary tests. I don't care if I have to go through quarantine for two or three weeks. I really just want to go home."