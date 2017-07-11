Coronavirus threatens to 'overwhelm' German health system, Merkel says

With Germany heading for a month of partial lockdown, Merkel urged for solidarity in a turbulent speech in parliament. She faced vocal pushback from some lawmakers angry about being shut out of crisis talks.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the government's decision to impose a limited lockdown in a tense speech to lawmakers in the Bundestag on Thursday.
Her speech in the lower house of parliament comes as Germany logged a new record in daily coronavirus cases with over 16,700 cases within 24 hours. During crisis talks on Wednesday, Merkel and Germany's 16 state leaders agreed to issue a month-long partial lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.
In a speech that was regularly interrupted by shouts from several German lawmakers, Merkel said the current rate of infection poses a massive threat to the country's health system.
"Such a dynamic would overwhelm our intensive care units within a few weeks," she said. Acting only after hospital beds are full "would be too late."
Merkel said she understood the "frustration" over the pandemic and the new restrictions, but she urged lawmakers and the public to do their part to slow the spread.
"Freedom isn't being able to do whatever you want. Freedom is taking responsibility," Merkel said.
She also took aim at conspiracy theories and disinformation in the fight against the virus in a likely jab at the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).
"Lies, disinformation and conspiracy theories not only damage democratic debate, but also the fight against the virus," the chancellor said.
German lawmakers on both the federal and state levels have growing increasingly frustrated in recent weeks over not being involved in the crisis talks.
Christian Lindner, the head of the business-friendly Free Democrats (FDP), said the current process threatens to "deform" Germany's parliamentary democracy.
"This debate should happen before the measures are decided, not afterwards," Lindner said during the debate in the Bundestag on Thursday.
The decisions concerning new measures to curb the spread of the virus — as well as when to lift restrictions — have largely been in the hands of federal and state leaders since the start of the pandemic. Opposition lawmakers argue that the measures should be debated and approved by lawmakers.
The partial lockdown, which goes into effect on Monday, calls for stricter social distancing measures and limits on the number of people who can meet in public.
Bars, restaurants, fitness studios and movie theaters will close — but schools and daycare centers will largely remain open.
Cultural and sports facilities will close, while soccer fans will be barred from top-tier Bundesliga games in stadiums.
Outdoor gatherings will be curbed to members from no more than two households with a maximum of 10 people.
The lockdown measures are currently slated to run until the end of November.
