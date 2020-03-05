 Coronavirus: The latest development in Europe | News | DW | 05.03.2020

News

COVID-19 has become a global issue, causing over 3,000 deaths worldwide. From closed schools to recession fears, DW summarizes the latest coronavirus developments across Europe.

A woman wears a mask in front of the eifel tower

Europe recorded 5,533 cases of the novel COVID-19 virus on Thursday evening. With countries on the continent reporting new cases each day it has been difficult to keep up with the fast-moving developments. Here's is a round-up of the latest:

A woman wipes down a school desk in italy

Italy has closed all schools and universities

Italy: Europe's hardest-hit country

Confirmed cases: 3,858. Active cases: 3,296. Death toll: 148

Deaths from the virus rose by 41 in the past 24 hours — up from 107 on Wednesday.

The country has been the worst hit in Europe after coronavirus began spreading in towns across the country's northern regions of Lombardy and Veneto. All schools and universities are shut across the country and all major sporting events will be held behind closed doors until April.

Italy's bishops ordered churches in affected areas not to hold mass during the week. The Vatican said it was considering changes to Pope Francis' schedule "to avoid the dissemination" of the virus, but it did not say whether the pope would stop shaking hands.

The virus is causing chaos in politics too: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte postponed a constitutional referendum scheduled for March 29. Italy's foreign minister got annoyed with US broadcaster CNN accusing it of suggesting that the world was catching the virus from Italy.

The country has set aside €7.5 billion ($8.4 billion) to help the economy with losses due to coronavirus — just days ago the minister had promised a €3.6 billion package but it provoked outcry in Italy's media.

A closed kindergarten

Germany has not ruled out widespread closures of kindergartens in the future

Germany: Virus could cause a recession

Confirmed cases:543. Active cases: 526. Death toll: 0.

The western state of North Rhine-Westphalia has the most confirmed case of the virus, with figures reaching over 100. The country has banned the export of medical gear and adjusted a national travel advisory to warn of an "elevated quarantine risk" associated with cruise ship travel.

The virus is also causing economic woes in Germany — the Federation of German industries said the virus had increased the risk of the country falling into recession. The country's Lufthansa Group and its subsidiaries are canceling all flights to Israel and reduced its domestic flight services as Israel barred entry to non-resident arrivals from Germany, France, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Germany has not announced a blanket closure of schools and kindergartens.

Tourists wearing facemasks in Paris holding an umbrellla

The famous Paris Le Louvre museum re-oppened despite coronacase infection numbers rising in France.

France: Price cap on hand sanitizer

Confirmed cases:423. Active cases: 359. Death toll: 7

Confirmed cases in the country rose by 138 in just 24 hours and included a member of the country's National Assembly. 

Paris' Louvre Museum — the home to the famous Mona Lisa painting — has re-opened. Employees had been worried about catching the virus from tourists.

France announced measures to stop profiteering from the coronavirus, announcing a cap on the cost of hand sanitizer. From Friday, no-one in France will have to pay more than €3 for 100 milliliters or more than €2 for 40 milliliters.

Watch video 01:22

Mask makers set to profit from virus outbreak

Spain and Portugal: Madrid bears the brunt in Spain

Spain: Confirmed cases: 259. Active cases: 253. Death toll: 3.

Portugal: Confirmed cases: 9. Active cases:9. Death toll: 0.

Madrid has emerged as the epicenter of the virus in Spain. The country's health authorities reported 10 new cases of the virus on Thursday, linked to a Madrid nursing home.

There are plans to roll out preventative measures across all of the capital city's care homes, including setting up isolation zones and barring people with symptoms from communal areas.

Some guests in quarantine at the hotel on the Spanish island of Tenerife were allowed to leave after testing negative for the virus but about 400 others are still unable to go home.

Portugal has reported far fewer infections than its neighbor, even after authorities confirmed its first two cases on Monday.

Read more: Coronavirus, cold, or flu symptoms? When you should be worried

Watch video 04:21

Coronavirus spreads in Italy and elsewhere

 UK and Switzerland: First deaths from the virus

UK: Confirmed cases: 116. Active cases: 106. Death toll: 1.

Switzerland: Confirmed cases: 118. Active cases: 114. Death toll: 1.

On Thursday, the UK reported its first death from the virus. The patient is understood to be a woman in her 70s with underlying health conditions. People diagnosed with the virus rose by more than 30 in since Wednesday.

The spokesperson for the country's government said that it was "highly likely the virus is going to spread in a significant way."

Switzerland also recorded its first death on Thursday too — the patient was another woman in her 70s. The country has banned all large public events of more than 1,000 people until mid-March in a bid to halt the spread of the virus.

Central and eastern Europe: Escaping the worst, so far

Countries in central and eastern Europe have managed to remain largely COVID-19 free so far. Poland, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania and North Macedonia have only reported one case each.

  • German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer didn't shake hands with the Chancellor Merkel (picture-alliance/AA/A. Hosbas)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Handshake

    It's one of the most widespread greetings in the business world. But will the traditional handshake go out of style? Health experts recommend avoiding it to reduce the risk of contracting the coronarvirus. Germany's interior minister took that advice seriously and refused to shake Chancellor Angela Merkel's hand. They both laughed and Merkel threw her hand up in the air before taking a seat.

  • Emmanuel Macron kissing Giuseppe Conte (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/P. Manzo)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Double-cheek kiss

    France's government has advised its citizens to cut back on the traditional "bise" — greeting by kissing others on both cheeks. But French President Emmanuel Macron nevertheless gave the double-kiss greeting to Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte during a summit in Naples this week, symbolically demonstrating that he didn't fear contact with the neighboring country affected by a coronavirus surge.

  • Traders Peter Tuchman, right, slaps a high five before the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    High five

    It's a gesture that was first popularized by baseball and basketball players in the US. About 50% fewer bacteria are transferred by high-fiving than by shaking hands — meaning that it's still not completely risk-free.

  • Greta Thunberg and Barack Obama (picture-alliance/dpa/The Obama Foundation)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Fist bump

    Commonly used in sports, the greeting was also popularized by former US President Obama, shown here with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. Beyond the coolness factor, the fist bump transmits significantly fewer germs than shaking hands — about 90% less according to one study.

  • South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un embrace (Reuters)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Hugs

    Hugging is another way to spread germs, but research has also shown that the warm embrace of a loved one may strengthen the immune system — and in some cases, it can boost diplomatic ties. This hug between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 triggered various reactions on both sides of the border. They had previously opted for the more formal handshake.

  • Smiling man patting someone on the shoulder (Colourbox)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Shoulder pat

    Australia's New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard recommends this gesture: "It's time that Aussies actually gave each other a pat on the back for the time being — no handshaking," he said. While it transmits less bacteria than the previously mentioned forms of greetings, the pat on the back can be perceived as condescending by some people.

  • Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave here from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. (Reuters/K. Doherty)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Wave

    Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave here from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The original gesture derived from a 18th-century tradition of knights saluting each other after removing the guard of their helmets to reveal their identity and show that they were coming in peace. Waving can, however, be seen as offensive in some countries.

  • Actress Miya Muqi doing gong shou gesture at the Cannes screening of 'Ash Is The Purest White' Schauspielerin Miya Muqi (picture-alliance/Captital Pictures/P. Loftus)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Fist and palm salute

    In China, where the COVID-19 outbreak began, one greeting recommendation is the traditional gong shou gesture, or the fist and palm salute, as demonstrated above by actress Miya Muqi at the Cannes screening of "Ash Is The Purest White" in 2018.

  • Thai wai greeting (Imago Images/ZUMA Press/J. Kurtz)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Thai wai

    A slight bow with palms pressed together in a prayer-like position: The Thai wai greeting is widespread in various southeast Asian countries — also known as the Indian namaste or the Burmese mingalar par.

  • Employees dressed in kimonos practice a greeting bow ahead of the opening of a New Year sale at a Mitsukoshi department store in Tokyo (picture-alliance/dpa/MAXPPP/Kyodo)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Japanese bow

    Similarly safe, Japan's traditional sign of salutation and reverence still belongs to everyday life. Learning to bow elegantly is an important part of becoming a respectable adult. Here, employees of a department store in Tokyo practice their greeting ahead of the start of a New Year sale.

  • Foot Shake (DW/S. Bartlick)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Footshake

    A recent viral video from China shows yet another alternative to the handshake: the "footshake," also dubbed the "Wuhan handshake." Rubbing dirty feet is still safer than touching hands...

  • Colleagues chatting, smiling at each other (picture-alliance/PhotoAlto/E. Audras)

    Handshakes and kisses in a time of coronavirus

    Smile

    Probably the easiest way to greet someone without sharing germs and making a faux pas is to look the other person in the eyes, smile and say hello.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


kmm/sms (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

