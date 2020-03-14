 Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters | Digital Culture | DW | 16.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Digital Culture

Coronavirus: The best visualizations to understand why social distancing matters

It might be difficult for some people, especially children, to understand why we all of a sudden have to isolate. A look at some of the online content that can help explain why it's key.

BdTD | Deutschland | Coronavirus · zu Hause bleiben (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

In school one day, then told to avoid all social contacts the next? It's certainly difficult for children to understand why this is necessary. They need to know that self-isolation is not about panic and fear, but rather a social responsibility that everyone needs to take seriously.

Among one of the most simple ways to illustrate this is the animation created by artist Juan Delcan, which is widely shared on social media: A row of matches light each other, until one of them steps aside to break the domino effect.

"Do your part and stay home. It's all we can do," Delcan wrote in his original Tweet.

The city of Vienna has created a webvideo for children, giving them basic recommendations. It's in German, but English subtitles are available:

Twitter user Ama, who describes herself as a professional doodler, used in a series of sketches the metaphor of overfilled glasses to depict why it's important to have fewer people getting the infection within a month, because hospitals can only treat a restricted number of patients during that period of time.

 

A week ago, the main preventive measure recommended to everyone was washing hands. Now, many countries have ramped up their measures to restrict the population's movements. Beyond the hashtag #FlattenTheCurve that was trending last week, we should all make concrete efforts to #StopTheSpread.

This visualization by New Zealand microbiologist Dr. Siouxsie Wiles contrasts how "no collective response" compares to a "strong collective response," the latter reducing the number of cases of infection. She also adds a third graph, showing that a short-term collective response is not enough.

A series of simulations created by Washington Post data reporter Harry Stevens demonstrates the importance of social distancing.

The first one shows what happens if nothing is done to stop the spread, while the second illustrates the fact that "We could try to implement a forced quarantine, but it's gonna be hard to pull off."

 

He therefore shows with two simulations what happens when less people are circulated. One of them reproduces what happens when "only a quarter of the balls can move." A fourth simulation by Stevens shows what happens if only 1/8 of the balls are moving.The more people participate in social distancing, the more it is effective. 

For teens, getting the message from their favorite stars may also contribute to them understanding why social distancing really matters.

Ariana Grande, for instance, reminded her 72 million Twitter followers that the situation has completely changed within a few weeks and that we can no longer "turn a blind eye," as she wrote. 

 

The Beatles — or at least one of their fans — are also contributing to spreading the message with this slightly modified version of the iconic Abbey Road cover.

 

DW recommends

What you need to know about the coronavirus

What are the symptoms of COVID-19 and how can you protect yourself? What's the latest status on infection rates and how is the international community responding? Here's an overview of the latest news and information. (27.02.2020)  

Coronavirus latest: Germany to partially close borders with several countries

German authorities have decided to reimpose controls on the nation's borders with France, Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg, and Switzerland. Commuters would still be allowed to travel. Follow DW for the latest. (15.03.2020)  

Coronavirus: Is Germany doing enough to slow the outbreak?

Schools are closing across the country, sports matchups have been suspended and almost everything is canceled. But some say Germany's preventative measures aren't enough to stop the spread of the virus. (14.03.2020)  

How is coronavirus affecting life in Germany?

With thousands of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus in Germany, the daily routine for many has been upended. From football to flights, car manufacturing to culture, DW looks at life amid the outbreak. (16.03.2020)  

Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism

The COVID-19 epidemic poses a threat to the everyday life of people worldwide. Travelers are particularly affected, as are people working in tourism. Here are the latest developments. (13.03.2020)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Europe steps up measures against coronavirus  

Related content

Italien Rom Coronavirus

Europe steps up measures against coronavirus 14.03.2020

European countries are responding to a rising number of coronavirus infections with quarantines, border closures and restrictions on public life. The social distancing measures are designed to keep down COVID-19 transmission.

Germany Virus Outbreak

Coronavirus: Is Germany doing enough to slow the outbreak? 14.03.2020

Schools are closing across the country, sports matchups have been suspended and almost everything is canceled. But some say Germany's preventative measures aren't enough to stop the spread of the virus.

BdT | Corona Virus: Das öffentliche Leben in Stuttgart

Coronavirus latest: Europe hunkers down as global cases outstrip China 16.03.2020

Germany partially closes borders with five countries. Stock markets continue downward trajectory. Finance ministers are scheduled to meet later Monday. Follow DW for the latest updates.

Advertisement

Film

Film still from 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

13 cultural references that made Friday the 13th unlucky

Through myths, books and films, Friday the 13th has become an unusual day — even for those who aren't superstitious. The makers of the same-named movies might know a thing or two about this.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Colm Tóibín – On Writing and Ireland

Writing as an act of liberation. Colm Tóibín, one of the the most distinguished English writers, talks about women, music, and his home in Ireland.  

Music

David Bowie 1974 (imago/LFI)

10 new species named after musicians

Lady Gaga has a new species of treehopper named after her. From David Bowie to Beyoncé, many other musicians have their own namesake bugs.  

Arts

Der deutsche Bildhauer und Objektkünstler Günther Uecker mit einigen seiner Nagelbilder 1965 (picture-alliance/dpa)

Günther Uecker's pointed artistic messages

Günther Uecker is one of the most important German artists worldwide. As he turns 90, we revisit a retrospective of his works.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  