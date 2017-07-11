Coronavirus: Switzerland denies rumors of COVID vaccine causing death

Swiss medical authorities dismissed rumors of BioNTtech-Pfizer coronavirus vaccine causing the death of an elderly patient.

The death of the 91-year-old in the central canton of Lucerne was widely reported in Switzerland. The Swiss agency for therapeutic products, Swissmedic, confirmed the incident on Monday, but said the patient already suffered from multiple illnesses.

"Clarifications by cantonal health authorities and Swissmedic determined that, as a result of the illness history and disease course, a link between the death and the COVID-19 vaccine was highly unlikely," it said in a statement.

"Neither the medical history nor the acute course of disease suggests a direct causal link between the COVID-19 vaccine and the death," it said.

The regulator said the death certificate would list the previous illnesses as the person's "natural cause of death."

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Millions of initial doses produced From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Elderly population a priority Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Mobile teams deployed across Germany The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Hungary starts a day early Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Polish paramedics vaccinated first A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Politicians aim to ease concerns EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe 'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe First doses arrive in Cyprus An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Three-stage program in Austria A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe France: A million vaccinations by February Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Thumbs up in Italy Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Portugal aims for 10% of the population The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.

COVID vaccinations begin across Europe Ambitious rollout in Spain Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.



Manufacturer responds

Pfizer and BioNTech said in a statement that they were aware of the incident, and that their "thoughts are with the bereaved family."

"Serious adverse events, including deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine, are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population of elderly and at-risk individuals who are currently being prioritized for vaccination," they said.

The patient was reportedly a resident of a care home in the municipality of Ebikon

The case was initially reported by a coronavirus-skeptic doctor who passed on the case details, Swiss media reported. According to initial reports, the nursing home resident received the vaccine on December 24 and died five days later. They had reportedly reacted poorly to a flu vaccination in the past.

Millions of people have already been given the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine without serious side effects. Almost 1.8 million people have died from COVID-19 itself, however, including almost over 7,500 in Switzerland.

In Israel, a 75-year-old man, who had previously suffered heart attacks, reportedly died from a heart attack two hours after receiving the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine. Israeli health authorities said there did not appear to be a link between the man’s death and his vaccination.

Lucerne administered the first of the 107,000 shots that Switzerland has received so far, with elderly people the first recipients.

aw/dj (Reuters, AFP, dpa)