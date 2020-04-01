 Coronavirus: Study suggests Europe may have averted 59,000 deaths | News | DW | 01.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Coronavirus: Study suggests Europe may have averted 59,000 deaths

London’s Imperial College estimates that interventions such as isolation have averted 59,000 COVID-19 related deaths in 11 European nations. 

Austria shopper with mask in supermarket (picture-alliance/AP/H. Fohringer)

The new virus Sars-Cov-2 could have infected up to 43 million individuals in 11 European nations, according to London researchers.

Epidemiologists and statisticians at London’s Imperial College estimated that interventions including "strong" social distancing to slow the pandemic have prevented 59,000 deaths across 11 European nations so far.

Their estimates are based on lung collapse COVID-19 deaths recorded by the European Centre of Disease Control (ECDC) and were put through a mathematical model to spot the reproduction rates and spread of the virus Sars-Cov-2.

Calculating from the moment of infection until death, the analysts came to the conclusion that even allowing for margins or uncertainty between 21,000 and 120,000 lives may have been saved up until Monday, March 31.

"The latest modeling shows that [interventions] may be having a significant impact," the Imperial College study claims, linking slowing death rates in Italy to interventions.

Read more: Germany extends social distancing restrictions

"Many more deaths will be averted through ensuring the interventions remain in place until transmission drops to low levels," the study stressed, referring to school closures and workplace closures and banning of public gatherings.

Interventions had been "very recent" in most countries, cautioned the study’s lead author Dr. Seth Flaxman, naming March 11 as the time of lockdown. 

Given time lags between infection and death, "it may take longer — from days to weeks — for these effects to be reflected in the numbers of daily deaths," he said.

The 11 countries examined in the study were Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and Britain.

Looking at Sars-Cov-2 infections across the 11 nations, the research team said it estimated "between 7 and 43 million individuals" had been infected until March 28 at rates ranging from 1.8% up to 11.4% of their populations.

Spain followed by Italy had the highest proportions of their population infected, so far, with Norway and Germany showing the lowest proportions. But the researchers also cautioned that this may be attributed to the countries' "relative stages of the epidemic." 

Read more: Coronavirus lockdown measures across Europe

"We believe a large number of lives have been saved. However, it is too soon to say if we have managed to fully control epidemics and more difficult decisions will need to be taken in the coming weeks," said Dr. Samir Bhatt, another author of the study.

"Governments have taken significant steps to ensure health systems do not get overwhelmed," Bhatt pointed out.

"There is sound evidence that these have started to work and have flattened the curve," said the senior lecturer of Imperial College’s School of Public Health.

ipj/rg (dpa, AFP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Related content

Covid-19 gives environment a boost 01.04.2020

Pollution and greenhouse gas emissions have fallen as countries try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus

Afghanistan Kabul | Coronavirus | Ausgangsbeschränkungen

Afghanistan takes measures to avoid COVID-19 outbreak 01.04.2020

Afghanistan has been devastated by decades of conflict that has destroyed its infrastructure and displaced over four million people. Its healthcare system is no match for a pandemic that is spreading across the globe like wildfire.

Private initiatives in Spain help in COVID-19 crisis 01.04.2020

Spanish hospitals are struggling to cope with a lack of personal protective equipment, like face masks. More and more private initiatives are springing up to provide doctors and nurses with homemade gloves and surgical masks.

Advertisement