Coronavirus 'still has the upper hand,' warns WHO Europe head

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned European countries against becoming complacent in their efforts to put an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the continent, governments have been increasingly easing pandemic-related restrictions as new case numbers in the region continue their downward trend. More social gatherings, sports events and travel across borders are also being permitted.

But concerns are growing that the appearance of the highly transmissible variant nicknamed "delta," first detected in India, could contribute to a resurgence of the virus.

"The fact that there's a fast spread of the Delta variant means that the virus still has the upper hand," Hans Kluge, WHO's regional director for Europe, told DW on Thursday.

"So, we have to be very careful about large, mass gathering events, particularly if it's with people without masks, which still remains a hazard," he said.

For now, the situation in Europe had improved, he said, pointing to falling numbers of new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. "But we're not out of the woods," Kluge stressed.

"I do understand that no one wants to give up another summer, but we should not pay for it with another re-locked winter."

Watch video 03:51 'The virus still has the upper hand,' says WHO's Hans Kluge

What do we know about the Delta variant?

The Delta variant of the coronavirus, first detected in India, is classified as a "variant of concern" by the WHO owing to evidence of increased transmissibility.

Variants of concern are those considered more dangerous than the original form of the virus first seen in China in late 2019

Studies have showed that Delta is more transmissible and resistant to vaccines than other variants of SARS-CoV-2.

Nevertheless, there is also evidence vaccines retain important effectiveness against the variant after two doses.

Cautious opening up and safe travel needed

With regard to opening up and lifting all restrictions, Kluge said doing it in an uncontrolled manner was never a good approach. Instead, he recommended a gradual and cautious opening up of economic and social activities, while putting in place effective public health measures to prevent another resurgence of the virus.

He also pointed out that appropriate measures needed to be put in place to ensure safe travel and prevent the spread of infections.

"Safe travel advisory measures remain very very important, particularly at the main points of entry. It doesn't mean people cannot travel, but travel safely. We know what helps, what needs to be done. What we need is that the vaccines are spreading faster than the mutants are spreading."

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Austria On May 19, restaurants, hotels, theaters, and sport facilities are set to reopen, admitting visitors who show proof of a negative COVID test. These reopening plans will coincide with the elimination of quarantine rules for arriving tourists, enabling vaccinated and tested visitors to enter the country, as well as those who have recovered from COVID-19.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Switzerland In order to fly to Switzerland, you will need a negative test, but this does not apply to arrivals by land. Only visitors arriving from high-risk areas are required to self-quarantine. Hotels are open, as are museums, stores, theaters and amusement parks. Restaurants are allowed to serve guests outdoors. Maximum occupancy numbers, social-distancing and mask-wearing rules apply everywhere.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Greece In Greece, the outside areas of restaurants are allowed to open again but are required to close by 10:45 p.m., and a curfew is in place starting at 11:00 p.m. Vacationers who want to enter the country are obligated to submit their personal data online and they must show proof of a negative PCR test or that they are fully vaccinated. They dont't need to self-quarantine.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Italy Italy is gradually lifting its restrictions. In areas with lower incidence rates, restaurants are allowed to serve guests outdoors even in the evening, but a curfew is in place starting at 10:00 p.m. Museums and movie theaters in “yellow zones” are open again. Italy aims to officially start its summer season on June 2, but the applicable restrictions for visitors have yet to be drawn up.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow France France is gradually opening up. Residents are now allowed to go beyond ten kilometers from their homes without a valid reason, and trips within the country are permitted again. A curfew is in place starting at 7 p.m. but is set to be pushed back to 9 p.m. starting on the May 19. Restaurants will then be allowed to serve guests outdoors, and stores and cultural establishments will open again.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Spain The situation in Spain has eased up considerably, with many restrictions already lifted, but several regions plan to maintain their curfews for the time being. Masks will also continue to be mandatory outdoors. Arrivals from EU and Schengen countries are allowed, but those coming from high-risk areas are still required to show a negative test.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Portugal After about five and half months, a state of emergency was lifted Portugal on May 1. Restaurants, cultural and recreational establishments are thus now allowed to stay open until 10:30 p.m. In addition, the border with Spain is open again. Tourists from countries with a 14-day incidence rate exceeding 150, however, are still barred from entering Portugal.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Croatia In Croatia, hotels are allowed to receive guests and restaurants can open for outdoor dining provided they adhere to certain conditions. In order to enter the country, visitors must show proof of a negative PCR or antibody test, confirmation that they have recovered from COVID-19, or proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Denmark Stores have been reopened, but in order to dine indoors, guests are required to use an app to show they have tested negative, been fully vaccinated, or have recovered from COVID. Fully vaccinated arrivals from EU and Schengen countries are allowed to enter Denmark without a valid reason provided that their country is classified as "orange" or better, meaning with a lower COVID risk.

European vacations possible again as COVID infections slow Poland Hotels are allowed to welcome guests again – at 50% capacity. Outdoor dining will be allowed as well starting on May 15 and indoor dining as of May 29. Visitors are required to self-quarantine for ten days upon arrival unless they show proof of a negative test. Fully vaccinated people and those who have recovered from COVID are likewise exempted from the quarantine requirement. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg



Vaccine inequity a major issue

On the issue of vaccinations, he said there was too much inequity in access to vaccines and that "no one is safe until everyone is safe."

"We need 11 billion doses in the next 12 months, which would cost $150 million a day, while the pandemic every day costs 100 times more. So, we need strong leadership and thank you to Germany for a very strong contribution to the COVAX facility," he said.

Asked about when things could return to normal, Kluge said "it's tricky to put a figure."

"But our experts in the European region have the benchmark of 80%. If you have 30% of your population vaccinated, you start to stabilize. If you have 60%, at that moment, you really protect, and at 80%, we can get out of it," he explained.

"So, it's very important for the people, it's your turn, please show up and take the two doses."