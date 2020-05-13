Coronavirus stifles Eid al-Fitr celebrations

As the Muslim world prepares to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Islam's holiest month, many of the faithful find themselves facing stringent lockdown measures.

Authorities across the Middle East and in predominantly Muslim countries have expanded restrictions for the holiday in a bid to stop the coronavirus from spreading further.

Given that Eid al-Fitr is a joyous moment for the community, with traditions emphasizing large gatherings, gift-giving and sharing meals with friends and family, it is a particularly tough moment for believers.

Read more: Ramadan in coronavirus times — with a virtual community

Spiritual relief

In Saudi Arabia, authorities announced a 24-hour curfew would go into effect on May 23, when Eid al-Fitr is expected to begin. It is set to remain in place until May 27, the last day of celebrations.

But for those living in the kingdom, it marks an increase in restrictions. Ahead of the Eid holiday, Saudi nationals and residents were allowed to move freely from 09:00 a.m. to 05:00 p.m. local time (0600 to 1400 UTC).

In order to relieve some pressure on the community of believers, Saudi Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al-Sheikh issued an edict instructing the faithful to conduct Eid prayers at home. Traditionally, Eid prayers are performed at a mosque with fellow believers.

"It is permissible to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at home under exceptional circumstances similar to the current pandemic situation," the grand mufti told the Saudi Gazette newspaper.

Read more: Fasting and Netflix: Ramadan in times of coronavirus

Although Saudi Arabia has reported more than 59,000 confirmed cases, it has managed to keep its death toll relatively low at 329.

Egyptian woes

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Saudi Arabia: Great Mosque of Mecca, practically deserted It would present a major risk if vast crowds of Muslim worshippers flocked to the Kaaba at the Great Mosque of Mecca. This picture shows a handful of individuals who did come to the Great Mosque when Ramadan began –— though most of those depicted are actually cleaners.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka: Breaking the fast This Sri Lankan family in Malwana is breaking the fast. Sitting close together around an array of dishes, they pray, before enjoying their meal. By Europeans standards, this gathering would somewhat contravene social distancing rules.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Israel: Praying, at safe distance It is being reported that in Israel, residents are taking social distancing very seriously. These Muslim men, for example, have gathered at a parking lot near Jaffa beach to pray — the markings on the ground help them keep a safe distance.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Indonesia: Live streaming prayers Imam Bambang Suprianto from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is relying on the city's mobile phone and internet infrastructure to reach worshipers. Pictured here at Sunda Kelapa mosque, Suprianto is live streaming his Quran reading via social media platforms. Wearing a mask covering his mouth and nose, meanwhile, sets a great example for others to follow.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic US: Announcing Ramadan This sign outside Masjid Al-Salaam mosque in Dearborn Community Center, Michigan, reads: "Ramadan Kareem," which roughly translates to "may Ramadan be generous to you." The letters were put in place by staff at the center to announce the beginning of the Muslim holy month.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Sri Lanka: Looking skyward With mosque visits out of the question, worshippers can still pray in solitude. Sitting on a rug on a Colombo rooftop, in the Sri Lankan capital, this boy awaits the moment to end his daily Ramadan fast.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Germany: Quran by phone Imam Benjamin Idriz records a Quran recitation via smartphone to upload later. This photo shows him at the Penzberg Islamic Forum, a mosque inaugurated in southern Bavaria in 2005. This place of worship won an architectural prize — and even with this limited view, it's not hard to see why.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Turkey: Deserted city center This is Istanbul's Galata Tower in the city's Beyoglu district. Usually the area is teeming with people, yet with Turkey also fighting the coronavirus pandemic most people are avoiding crowds. Mosques across the country have been told to stay closed, despite Ramadan.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Nepal: Call to prayer Some things don't change, no matter the circumstances. Seen here is a muezzin in the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, reciting the azan, or Islamic summons to prayer. Throughout the entire month of Ramadan, the call will be heard several times a day, as always.

Ramadan during the coronavirus pandemic Singapore: Exhibition hall turned COVID-19 ward This Singapore convention center is normally used for exhibitions and trade shows. But with much of the world's economic life having come to a near standstill amid the lockdown, this space has now been converted into a COVID-19 ward — complete with a special space for worshippers to pray during Ramadan. Author: Marko Langer



In Egypt, Al-Azhar University — historically considered the seat of Sunni Islamic thought — offered similar advice. Its Council of Senior Scholars decreed that Eid prayers should be conducted at home as the goal of Islamic law is to "preserve lives and protect them from all dangers," according to comments circulated by the state-run al-Ahram newspaper.

Egyptian authorities also bolstered a nationwide curfew for Eid al-Fitr, expanding stay-at-home hours from 05:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. local time. During Ramadan, the curfew had started at 09:00 pm.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said the new curfew would likely extend to mid-June as precautionary measures to curb the spread of the deadly pathogen needed time to take effect.

Restaurants, parks and Egypt's famous street-side cafes will also remain closed, effectively upending a local tradition of gathering in public places with friends and family.

Read more: Coronavirus: Practicing Islam amid pandemic

Egypt has reported more than 13,000 confirmed cases and 659 deaths. However, a study in March said the number of infected in the country could be much higher.

Finding God's favor

But the Arab world isn't the only place where restrictions on gathering for the festive holiday are in place.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyep Erdogan said a nationwide lockdown would be in place for the entirety of Eid al-Fitr. The president said he was hopeful that afterward, "we will not be needing such restrictions."

Although religious services have resumed in Germany, the country's Coordination Council of Muslims (KRM) has instructed mosques to observe social distancing measures and state regulations governing gatherings.

Its partner institution, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany (ZMD), has recommended mosques to suspend all congregational assembly save for designated prayers on Friday and throughout the religious holiday.

"It is our religious obligation to take upon ourselves these painful cuts during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the communal practice of religion, for the protection of our fellow human beings," said ZMD Chairman Aiman Mazyek.

"In it, we find God's favor."

Watch video 01:40 Share Religious holidays scaled back Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3ajvt Coronavirus means scaled back religious celebrations

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.