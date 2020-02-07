Coronavirus: South Korea reports 52 more cases; restrictions in Seoul, Daegu

Of the new cases, 39 have been traced back to a church in the southern city of Daegu. It has been declared as a "special care zone," as has neighboring Cheongdo County. In Seoul, rallies were halted to stop the spread.
South Korea reported 52 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking up the number of infected to 156. The country now has the second highest number of infected people after China.
The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that of the new cases, 39 were from the southern city of Daegu. All of these cases were linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the city. The infections have been traced to a 61-year-old woman, who attended the church. The sect has since shut down its services. The mayor of Daegu, Kwon Young-jin has advised residents to stay indoors as much as possible.
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that Daegu and the neighboring area of Cheongdo County would be declared as "special care zones." The government is trying to identify those who might have come in contact with infected people, and diagnose the disease at the earliest opportunity. "We will proactively provide necessary assistance including sickbeds, personnel, and equipment," the PM said in a meeting with senior officials.
Also on Friday, officials in the capital Seoul banned public rallies in a bid to control the spread of the disease.
